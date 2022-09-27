By Matt de Simone

The Town of Fincastle celebrated its 250th anniversary last Saturday during the annual Historic Fincastle Festival presented by Historic Fincastle, Inc. (HFI). The sun was shining, as were the smiles of folks who attended the annual event.

HFI Board of Directors member Lynne Bolton welcomed guests to a reading of recent resolutions passed by the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors and the Virginia House of Delegates on the event’s Courthouse Stage.

“This event is exceptional because it marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of Fincastle, the county seat of Botetourt County, and I’m pleased to represent Botetourt County during this tremendous occasion,” Board of Supervisors representative Steve Clinton stated before reading the proclamation presented to Fincastle Mayor Mary Bess Smith.

Former circuit court judge Bo Trumbo took Del. Terry Austin’s place in reading Resolution No. 798. The resolution was recently passed during a special session by the House of Delegates presented on September 6 by Del. Austin, who was unable to attend the ceremony last weekend.

To read House Resolution No. 798, visit https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?222+ful+HR798+pdf&222+ful+HR798+pdf.

“It was a team effort,” Bolton said during the event. “We couldn’t have done it without everyone’s help producing another wonderful festival.”

Fincastle’s streets were flooded with visitors, vendors, and music emanating from the stages beside the Botetourt County Courthouse and on the corner of Church Street and Murray Street.

People enjoyed the various looks into the history of Fincastle, stopping by the Wysong Blacksmith Shop, the Early Cabin on Murray Street, and listening to guest speakers at the courthouse, featuring stories told by Clerk of the Court Tommy Moore, former circuit court judge Bo Trumbo, Virginia Lewis & Clark Legacy Trail (VLCLT) President Peggy Crosson, and information about the upcoming courthouse construction explained by Assistant County Administrator Jon Lanford.

A car exhibit that ran down North Roanoke Street featured a row of Corvettes displayed by the Star City Corvette Club and classic cars shown by local car owners.

Bolton, Mayor Smith, and Town Manager David Tickner joined AvenueBlack boutique owner Ranelle Simmons during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the LOVEworks mural recently painted on the side of the shop by Denver-based artist Alexia Barreiro. Many of the festival’s visitors were impressed with the latest addition to the Virginia Department of Tourism’s statewide signage campaign.