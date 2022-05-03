The Garden Club of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week concluded in Fincastle last Saturday. The county seat welcomed visitors throughout the week to tour five private homes and gardens, including Santillane.

Designated as a Lewis and Clark community with ties to both Andrew Lewis and William Clark, Fincastle became the county seat in 1772 when Botetourt County stretched all the way to the Mississippi River. Fincastle contains multiple buildings dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries.

Big Spring Park hosted several vendors selling their wares to guests of Historic Garden Week. People stopped by the park during their tour around Fincastle. Sarah’s Petals, Mountain Thyme Honey, and Blessed Day Treats were some of the many welcoming vendors.

To learn more about Historic Garden Week in Virginia, visit vagardenweek.org.