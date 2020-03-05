The Botetourt County Historical Society will host historical interpreter Jeff Briggs at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19 in the Fincastle Library Meeting Room. Briggs, of the Fincastle/Montgomery County Militia of Southwest Virginia, will present a program on “The Fincastle/Montgomery County Militia in the American War of Independence.”

Briggs currently serves as administrator of the Fincastle/Montgomery County Militia of Southwest Virginia. He is an active member of Sons of the American Revolution and the 4th Company, Brigade of Guards in America. He is presently researching the Loyalist population in southwestern Virginia during Colonial times.

This program is a prelude to the 18th Century Encampment at Greenfield scheduled for the weekend of March 28-29. This encampment will be sponsored by Preservation Botetourt County and the Fincastle/Montgomery County Militia as part of Botetourt County’s 250th Anniversary Celebration.

The British Colonies in North America generally required militia service of all males between the ages of 16 and 60 with certain exceptions. The militia was roughly composed of the free white male population of Colonial society in each colony. The Fincastle/Montgomery County Militia participated in the battle of Point Pleasant in 1774. This militia unit served throughout the years of 1770-1781 under the command of Colonel William Preston of Greenfield and later of Smithfield.

All Historical Society members and the general public are invited to attend to learn more about the Fincastle/Montgomery County Militia during the War of Independence and the upcoming 18th Century Encampment at Greenfield. There is no admission charge for this program.

Questions or requests for more information should be directed to the Botetourt County Historical Museum at 473-8394. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m.