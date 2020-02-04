The James River girls will be looking to pick up their first Three River District basketball win tonight when they play host to Giles. The Spartans are 2-5 in one of the toughest Class 2 districts in the state.

River has struggled in the district, dropping two more Three Rivers games last week on back-to-back nights. They had to bus to 13-6 Floyd on Thursday night, then turn around and play a tough 10-9 Glenvar team in Springwood Friday.

“Having to make the trip to Floyd on January 30 and turn around and play Glenvar the following day is tough, and especially tough on our team because of the bug that was going on and having some of the girls fighting it from days before,” said River coach E.D. Schechterly.

The Knights were never in the game against Floyd, falling behind 49-7 by the half and losing 75-24.

“Our girls played hard at times against Floyd and I know from the past that you have play hard every minute you are on the floor,” said Schechterly.

Madison Brogan was River’s leading scorer with eight points and seven rebounds. Lacey Lucado had six points.

On Friday at home against Glenvar River fell behind 18-2 in the first quarter and lost 56-27.

“That will put most teams in a hole real fast and that’s what happened to us,” said Schechterly. “We continued to play hard and ran a different group in after several minutes. Even when we were down at half our girls continued to work hard during the remainder of the game.”

Brogan led River with six points and seven boards while Elizabeth Garrett had six points.

Tonight’s game with Giles is “Senior Night” for River’s two seniors, Brogan and Lakota Lucado.

1 of 2