The James River girls traveled to New Castle on Monday and picked up their second win of the season, both against the Rockets. This time it was 44-22 as the Knights swept the season series with Craig.

“We had a good game,” said coach E.D. Schechterly. “We were able to play good defense and run our offense like should be done. The girls played well together.”

Olivia Thacker led the scoring with a dozen points and Madison Brogan had 11 for River.

With the win the Knights are now 2-2 on the season. Last week they lost at Rockbridge, 66-35, and at home against Covington, 36-25. Brogan led River in both games with 13 points against the Wildcats and seven against the Cougars.

The girls are at Bath County on Thursday and next Monday, December 16, Bath comes to Springwood.