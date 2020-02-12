Kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school term is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17, from 12:30- 6:30 p.m. at each Botetourt County elementary school.

Virginia school law states that children are of school age if they have reached their fifth birthday on or before September 30.

Information requested at the time of registration will include:

Child’s birth certificate

Documentation of Proof of Parent Residency (copy of deed/mortgage/ lease/real estate tax statement – or provide a current utility bill and a current bank statement or check stub issued by an employer)

A physical examination and a record of immunization will also be required prior to the first day of school

If you have questions or need additional information, contact the school at the following numbers: Breckinridge Elementary: 473-8386; Buchanan Elementary: 254-2084; Cloverdale Elementary: 992-1086; Colonial Elementary: 977-6773; Eagle Rock Elementary: 884-2421; Greenfield Elementary: 992-4416; Troutville Elementary: 992-1871.