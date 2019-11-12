The Lord Botetourt football team poses for a group shot after finishing a perfect 10-0 regular season with a win over William Fleming in Daleville last Friday night. At the right are two members of the last undefeated LB team from 1961. At the far right with the hoodie is Wayne Craft and second from right is Collins Craft. (Submitted Photo)
Inco-Check

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR