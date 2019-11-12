Home Sports News LB football team LB football team November 12, 2019 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Lord Botetourt football team poses for a group shot after finishing a perfect 10-0 regular season with a win over William Fleming in Daleville last Friday night. At the right are two members of the last undefeated LB team from 1961. At the far right with the hoodie is Wayne Craft and second from right is Collins Craft. (Submitted Photo) Inco-Check RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Botetourt football team finishes regular season unbeaten for first time in 58 years State cross country at Green Hill Park Saturday, both Cavalier teams and two River runners qualify LB in the state volley tournament again, quarterfinals are Saturday night