Six members of the Lord Botetourt High School FFA chapter attended the National FFA convention in Indianapolis, Ind., the week of October 25-30, with an attendance of over 55,000 members, advisors and guests.

While at the convention, students had the opportunity to show off their skills in various Career Development Events (CDEs), attend sessions with keynote speakers including the vice president of the United States, be entertained by the national band and chorus, and see fellow FFA members recognized for their accomplishments over the past year.

This year, Raegan Carter, Jackie Corl, Hailey Lusk, Kirin Miller, Faith Settle, and Andrew Siebel represented Lord Botetourt FFA at the convention.

Seibel, a graduate of Lord Botetourt, represented the Virginia FFA Association as the candidate running for national office. This is a vigorous interview process that is open to only one individual from each state and territory, including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Just to be selected as a candidate, Andrew had to go through an intense interview process and beat out other candidates vying for this honor. Although he was not selected as one of the six national officers, he did manage to get through the cutoff round to be counted in the elite few that were running for one of only six positions.

Seibel and Faith Settle also received their American Degree. The American Degree is the highest award an FFA member can receive. It shows dedication to the chapter and the state FFA Association. Requirements for this degree mean you have to be willing to put in the hours, do all the hard work, and be there at many chapter events whether they are large or small. These requirements include being a member of the FFA for the past three years (36 months), have your state degree, have participated in at least 50 hours of community service activities, have graduated high school a year prior to earning this degree, and productively invested $7,500 in their Supervised Occupational Experience Program.

Faith and Andrew and the remaining members spent their time touring one of the largest career shows put on for youth in the United States, including many sponsors of the FFA and colleges from across the nation. They were also able to shop at the exclusive FFA Mall, tour the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, tour the Indiana State Museum of Science and History, attend an FFA members-only concert by Brett Young, attend a championship rodeo, as well as various workshops and sessions.

The FFA members thank the alumni and members of the community for their support because it is their support that allows them to continue doing activities and events.