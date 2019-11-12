Town of Buchanan will not pay for gauge dock restoration

Editor:

I am writing to correct the very inaccurate predictions for the cost of the plan being prepared to display the Town of Buchanan’s gauge dock in Anderson Harris’s recent letter.

Last year, in a Buchanan Town Council meeting, the issue of what to do with the town’s historic gauge dock was raised. Mayor Bryant asked if anyone was interested in researching the dock and suggesting a plan to create a canal park display. The object is to attract visitors and inform the public about Buchanan’s history as the western terminus of the James River and Kanawha Canal.

The mayor made it clear that the town would not pay for the park’s construction costs. The plan is for private donations and grants to pay for the park! Thus, if the money can’t be raised in this manner, the park will not be built.

A group of interested citizens is working on the plan to present to the council.

Everyone is encouraged to withhold judgment until the plan is presented. The plan will be presented in open session and all interested parties can attend.

Mike Burton

Buchanan

Lyles thanks supporters in School Board race

Editor:

I’d like to personally thank each and every person who voted in last week’s School Board election in the Valley District. I’d also like to thank the 793 people who trusted me with their support. This race was never about me as a person, but the future of our school division.

I’d like to congratulate Tim Davidick, and I wish him all the best as he takes office in January. Tim has my full support as he embarks on this new journey, just another step in his service to our schools. We may have been political opponents, but as I got to know him, I found him to be a man of integrity, and I know he will serve us ably.

As for me, I will continue to look for ways to serve my community. I’d like to thank Michael Beahm for his years of service, and I wish him well in his retirement. I’d like to publicly thank Mayor David Horton of Troutville, Commissioner of Revenue-elect Chris Booth, Michael Vineyard, and Donald Helms for your support during this campaign. Thanks again for all of your support. This campaign is over, my involvement in Botetourt County is not. Forward.

Aaron Lyles

Botetourt South

Leffel thanks Fincastle District voters

Editor:

We have wrapped up our local elections and Botetourt County has a lot to look forward to now! I applaud the editor and staff of The Fincastle Herald for publishing the complete set of “Answers from Candidates” prior to the election because their insightful questions to us allowed the voters to be as informed as possible. Mostly I want to thank everyone in the Fincastle District who were so welcoming as I canvassed the area to discuss the School Board seat.

I appreciate all of the support and assistance I received and I look forward to continuing relationships I made during the campaign. Congratulations to Mrs. McCaleb – we all look forward to the great things she and the new School Board will be doing!

Beth Leffel

Eagle Rock

McCaleb thankful for opportunity to serve

Editor:

Since we are in the season for thankfulness, I would like to begin by offering my sincere thanks to the voters in Fincastle and Eagle Rock. The voter turnout revealed that our community is truly vested in the education of our children. I am grateful to every citizen who cast their vote in support of education whether that vote was for me or one of my opponents. I appreciate your care for our school system.

I am also thankful for the other candidates who each possess a strong desire to be involved in our community. It is not easy to put oneself out there in such a public forum, so I give credit to Dr. Beth Leffel and Daniel Angell for doing so.

With the election over, I am looking forward to beginning the hard work of representing this community’s vision for our schools. In the past few months, I have heard from many of you about STEM classes, agricultural Eeducation, fine arts, foreign languages, special education, transportation, and healthcare to name a few concerns. I hope you will continue to reach out to me with your educational concerns and ideas. With your help, we can foster open communication, improve partnerships throughout the county, increase transparency and keep Botetourt County Schools among the top-rated systems in the state.

Again, thank you for the opportunity to serve.

Dana McCaleb

Fincastle