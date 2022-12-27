Happy Holidays!

All Botetourt County Libraries will be closed on these dates:

Saturday, December 31 – Monday, January 2

BOCO Eclectic Readers: Historic Fiction

Wednesday, January 4, 10:30am, Buchanan Library

Recommended titles include “Girl with a Pearl Earring” by Tracy Chevalier and “Sarah’s Key” by Tatiana de Rosnay.

Puzzle Club

Mondays 10:30am, Buchanan Library & Fincastle Library

Wednesdays 10:30am, Blue Ridge Library

Fridays 10:30am, Eagle Rock Library

Scrabble Club

Wednesdays 10:30am, Buchanan Library & Fincastle Library

Mondays 10:30am, Blue Ridge Library & Eagle Rock Library

Card Games

Fridays 10:30am, Blue Ridge Library & Eagle Rock Library

Art Tells the Story: a Caldecott Book Club

Wednesday, January 4, 4-5pm, Blue Ridge Library

Wednesday, January 11, 4-5pm, Fincastle Library

Each year, the Caldecott Medal is awarded to the artist of the most distinguished American picture book for children. Join us as we celebrate this year’s nominees and discuss how art can tell a story, even without words.

Kids Klub

Thursdays 4-5pm, Buchanan Library

Fridays 3-4pm, Eagle Rock Library

Join us for hands-on activities that make after-school learning fun!

BBB: Employment Scams and Job Search Tips

Monday, January 9, 11am, Blue Ridge Library

How do you know if a job offer is a scam? Find out how to detect fake job postings and identify the real deal safely.

Yoga for Beginners

Tuesdays (starting January 10), 10:30am, Eagle Rock Library

Learn the fundamentals through adaptive yoga. Accessible to everyone. Poses can be adapted to specific needs and abilities. Space is limited. Call 540-928-2800 to sign up.

