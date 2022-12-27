Happy Holidays!
All Botetourt County Libraries will be closed on these dates:
Saturday, December 31 – Monday, January 2
BOCO Eclectic Readers: Historic Fiction
Wednesday, January 4, 10:30am, Buchanan Library
Recommended titles include “Girl with a Pearl Earring” by Tracy Chevalier and “Sarah’s Key” by Tatiana de Rosnay.
Puzzle Club
Mondays 10:30am, Buchanan Library & Fincastle Library
Wednesdays 10:30am, Blue Ridge Library
Fridays 10:30am, Eagle Rock Library
Scrabble Club
Wednesdays 10:30am, Buchanan Library & Fincastle Library
Mondays 10:30am, Blue Ridge Library & Eagle Rock Library
Card Games
Fridays 10:30am, Blue Ridge Library & Eagle Rock Library
Art Tells the Story: a Caldecott Book Club
Wednesday, January 4, 4-5pm, Blue Ridge Library
Wednesday, January 11, 4-5pm, Fincastle Library
Each year, the Caldecott Medal is awarded to the artist of the most distinguished American picture book for children. Join us as we celebrate this year’s nominees and discuss how art can tell a story, even without words.
Kids Klub
Thursdays 4-5pm, Buchanan Library
Fridays 3-4pm, Eagle Rock Library
Join us for hands-on activities that make after-school learning fun!
BBB: Employment Scams and Job Search Tips
Monday, January 9, 11am, Blue Ridge Library
How do you know if a job offer is a scam? Find out how to detect fake job postings and identify the real deal safely.
Yoga for Beginners
Tuesdays (starting January 10), 10:30am, Eagle Rock Library
Learn the fundamentals through adaptive yoga. Accessible to everyone. Poses can be adapted to specific needs and abilities. Space is limited. Call 540-928-2800 to sign up.
Holidays!
All Botetourt County Libraries will be closed on these dates:
Saturday, December 31 – Monday, January 2
BOCO Eclectic Readers: Historic Fiction
Wednesday, January 4, 10:30am, Buchanan Library
Recommended titles include “Girl with a Pearl Earring” by Tracy Chevalier and “Sarah’s Key” by Tatiana de Rosnay.
Puzzle Club
Mondays 10:30am, Buchanan Library & Fincastle Library
Wednesdays 10:30am, Blue Ridge Library
Fridays 10:30am, Eagle Rock Library
Scrabble Club
Wednesdays 10:30am, Buchanan Library & Fincastle Library
Mondays 10:30am, Blue Ridge Library & Eagle Rock Library
Card Games
Fridays 10:30am, Blue Ridge Library & Eagle Rock Library
Art Tells the Story: a Caldecott Book Club
Wednesday, January 4, 4-5pm, Blue Ridge Library
Wednesday, January 11, 4-5pm, Fincastle Library
Each year, the Caldecott Medal is awarded to the artist of the most distinguished American picture book for children. Join us as we celebrate this year’s nominees and discuss how art can tell a story, even without words.
Kids Klub
Thursdays 4-5pm, Buchanan Library
Fridays 3-4pm, Eagle Rock Library
Join us for hands-on activities that make after-school learning fun!
BBB: Employment Scams and Job Search Tips
Monday, January 9, 11am, Blue Ridge Library
How do you know if a job offer is a scam? Find out how to detect fake job postings and identify the real deal safely.
Yoga for Beginners
Tuesdays (starting January 10), 10:30am, Eagle Rock Library
Learn the fundamentals through adaptive yoga. Accessible to everyone. Poses can be adapted to specific needs and abilities. Space is limited. Call 540-928-2800 to sign up.
Leave a Reply