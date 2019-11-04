Rhonda Bandy, Branch Manager at Fincastle Library, is grateful to work as a librarian in the place that she calls home. Rhonda was born in the old Jefferson Hospital in downtown Roanoke and grew up in the north end of Roanoke County, in the Williamson Road area. She attended Burlington Elementary, and Northside Middle and High Schools. As she neared graduation from high school, Rhonda’s family moved to Fincastle and Rhonda got her first job at the Botetourt Country Club Pro Shop.

After high school, Rhonda earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Recreation Administration from Radford University. Upon becoming a full-time wife and eventually a full-time mom, Rhonda devoted herself to raising a son. When her son entered school, Rhonda became a very frequent volunteer in the schools. She spent many happy hours in the classroom, the front office, and especially the library.

Rhonda’s dream as a child was to be a librarian. She got a job in a high school library while attending North Carolina Central University, where she earned her Master’s Degree in Library Science, graduating Magna Cum Laude. She also obtained a Professional Public Librarian Certificate in both North Carolina and Virginia.

After living in North Carolina for several years, Rhonda and her family moved back to Roanoke County, to build a home on land they had purchased many years ago. The amazing opportunity to work again as a librarian was opened to Rhonda in 2017, when she became the branch manager at Fincastle Library. It felt to her like coming home. Rhonda is thankful for the chance to be able to work in such a wonderful community. She recognizes the richness of the history and the depth of connection that the local citizens feel for Botetourt County. Rhonda is dedicated to being a part of the continuation of that legacy, while working to incorporate the change that the county’s growth will bring to the area.

Rhonda describes herself as a creative, compassionate person. According to Rhonda, “Working with the public and being able to serve the residents of Fincastle and the County of Botetourt brings joy to each day. When patrons enter the Fincastle Branch, it is the goal of the staff to share a smile and be as helpful as possible. I am thankful to have become part of the wonderful team that has been in place for many years.”

Sharing her talents and crafting interests in the furtherance of library services is Rhonda’s favorite part of the job. This includes leading a Fiber Art Group on the first Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m.

Rhonda happily lives with her husband, Phillip, son, Kenneth, and Hansel, a brown tabby cat, in Catawba, with the mountains in her daily view. In her spare time, Rhonda enjoys making pottery. She has a pottery wheel and kiln in the basement of her home, where she can work on her favorite hobby. Rhonda looks forward to many future days of service to the patrons of the Botetourt County Libraries.

-Audrey Clark

Fincastle Library