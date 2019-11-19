Have you finished your Christmas shopping? I know some of us last-minute shoppers haven’t even started yet! If you’re looking for unique handmade gifts, stop by the Fincastle branch of the Botetourt County Libraries for the Jingle Bell Jamboree, our annual holiday art and craft fair, on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. This is a great opportunity to shop local and support some of Botetourt’s artists, craftsmen, and the library. At least 10 vendors will participate, and there will be a large variety of items available for purchase. Many of our vendors are patrons who frequent the library, and we are excited to present them with this chance to introduce their art to our community.

Items for sale will include, but are not limited to, paintings, pottery, wreaths, jewelry, cards, scents, soaps, hand-painted vases, books, unique ornaments, horseshoe items, T-shirts, pot holders, magnets, journals, food, and woodwork. You’re likely to find the perfect gifts for your loved ones, and a little something for yourself as well! Most of our vendors accept cash only, so please come prepared. The Friends of the Fincastle Library will have pottery and wooden crafts available for sale. All proceeds from items purchased from the Friends will go to benefit the library’s children’s programs. There will also be door prizes, refreshments, and more.

A limited number of vendor spaces are still available. We are seeking artists and craftsmen who make items not already listed above, to ensure variety for shoppers and fairness for vendors. A $10 donation to the library will get you a 5’x6’ space with a table. Tablecloths will be provided. If you are interested in participating, call 540-928-2700 to reserve a space. Upon registering for this event, vendors will be presented with a list of guidelines which they must sign and agree to participate under its terms.

A beautiful handcrafted bench will be raffled off at the end of the Jingle Bell Jamboree on Saturday, Dec. 7. This bench was created by Tom Hearn and donated to the library by Tom and his wife, Chrissy. The bench is made of cedar locally sourced here in Botetourt County. It weighs 78 pounds and is 48”L x 17”W x1 7”H. A 2019 U.S. silver dollar (1 ounce of pure silver) is embedded in the seat of the bench. The bench is finished with polyurethane and signed and dated by the artist. Raffle tickets are available now for $10 each. Only 100 tickets will be sold, so stop by the Fincastle Library soon to purchase your tickets. You do not need to be present to win. Proceeds for this raffle will be added to our fund for a new storage building.

Come by and shop before or after the Fincastle Christmas Parade, which will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 2 p.m., weather permitting. The Fincastle Library is a great place to park and gather to watch the parade, which comes right down Academy Street. Be sure to keep an eye out for the Botetourt County Libraries float!