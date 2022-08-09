Rachel Edwards was presented an achievement award from Teresa Fridley, president, and Carole Smith representing the Daleville-Fincastle Lions Club. Lion Michael Jackson funded the monetary award that will be continued through her four years of college pending satisfaction of academic requirements.

Edwards will be attending Hollins University starting in the fall. She authored the book “Giollachrist: Lighting the Candle” while she was a junior in high school. “Her talent is an inspiration to all young people and won the admiration and respect for this award. Our youth are our tomorrow and Rachel’s dedication serves as a light of hope and promise,” Fridley said.

Edwards said her passion is writing and she loves to spend time with her friends, family and her black standard poodle named Jakers.