Daleville/Fincastle Lions Club members Lowell Skelton, Karen Sledd and Carole Smith met at Mini World Daycare to screen the vision of the 3- and 4-year-olds. In less than a minute per child, the Welch Allyn Spot can detect conditions such as near-sightedness, far-sightedness, hyperopia, astigmatism, anisometropia, strabismus, unequal pupil size, and lid droop.

If a condition is found, a printout of the screening is given to an adult to be passed along to the parent/guardian. A recommendation to get a complete exam by an eye care professional is noted. The Lions Club offers financial aid to qualifying parents/guardians for the exam and/or glasses, when needed.

Lions will be screening in daycares, preschools, and home school associations in the next few months, upholding the Lions’ motto, “We Serve.”

Inco-Check