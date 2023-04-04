Contestants from the Daleville-Fincastle Lions Bland Music Contest moved on to compete at the Semi-District level competition on March 19. Pictured are (from left) Daleville-Fincastle Lions President Jim Reynolds, Club Vocalist winner Emery Maxson, and Club Instrumentalist representative Beau Lee, violinist, and Club Bland Music Coordinator Lion Lowell Skelton. Emery and Beau were also the Daleville-Fincastle Lions representatives at the Semi-District contest last year. This year Emery was the second place vocalist at this Semi-District Contest. This year this event was held at the Community Church in Salem.