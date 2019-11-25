The Lord Botetourt FCCLA installed its 2019-2020 Officers in September with a candlelight ceremony. Pictured are Hailey Lusk, Alyson Cox, Lily Roberts, Vice President Julia Garber, President Megan Bowling , Lily Kinman, Baylee Howell, Nina Appicello, and Nathan Badgley.
Submitted Photo
