George Piwowar of Fincastle celebrated his 100th birthday on Easter Sunday. The Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley participants, staff, family and friends, honored him with a special 100th Party Celebration last Thursday in Salem. Piwowar is a participant at the Adult Care Center and attends the center four days a week. He is sponsored by the Veterans Administration Medical Center and is a supporter of the Veterans Administration.

Major Piwowar served the US Air Force for 60 years. He was a navigator with a flight crew and has been recognized with a citation for his service to United States Air and Space Power. He flew all over the country and many of his missions were not disclosed. Piwowar says, “I went wherever they sent us.”

As he rides to the center each day, he enjoys watching the planes lift off and descend at the Roanoke Regional Airport. He often comments on the types of clouds and conditions in the sky above. Major Piwowar also salutes every American flag he passes by. The large American flag on 81 North in Roanoke County always catches his eye on his way to the center and going back home. He proudly wears a US Air Force embroidered cap on his head.

Major Piwowar lives at Brambleberry Farm in Fincastle with his daughter Donna Janeczko, who is a retired teacher. He feeds their chickens scraps and enjoys watching the cows in their pastures. Major Piwowar was married to Antoinette for 73 years and they were the owners of Blasdell Reality & Income Tax Service. He loved to work and was devoted to his family and his country.