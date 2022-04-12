The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in March. The names of only one seller and one buyer are listed; others may be involved in the transaction.

Wanda C. Anderson to Crystal Greer, 1.194 acres, gift deed

B&E Investment Group to David B. Meyer, lot, Woodridge Estates, $53,000

Robin Bagby to Gregory R. Matherly, lot, T.D. Evans Farm Subdivision, $202,000

Erik D. Black to Andrea L. Black, 1.490 acres, $1,190,000

Melissa Lynn Blankenship to John Robert Blankenship Jr., 5.546 acres, gift deed

Robin L. Boitnott to Red Dawn, LLC, 12.26 acres, $44,500

Gary L. Britt to Daniel G. Garrett, 4.124 acres, $50,000

Nancy Y. Britt to Michael R. Britt Sr., 2 lots, Village of Eagle Rock, gift deed

Carnival Enterprises to Michael D. Montgomery, lot, $225,000

Nancy Diane Carver to Chadwick L. Sawyer, 12.4855 acres, $200,000

Mary C. Cerne to Ray M. McCaleb Jr., lot, Quail Ridge East, $75,000

James Douglas Clark to Matthew D. Clark, 5 acres, gift deed

Robert G. Cockrell to Grant Robert Cockrell, lot, Corbett Acres, $375,000

Gladys M. Cronise to James Mark Ikenberry, 6.11 acres, $175,000

Fralin & Waldron to Stateson Homes, lot, Daleville Town Center, $73,171

Fralin & Waldron to Stateson Homes, 0.178-acre lot, Daleville Town Center, $73,171

Fralin & Waldron to Stateson Homes, 4 lots, Daleville Town Center, $190,846

Fralin & Waldron to Stateson Homes, 0.184-acre lot, Daleville Town Center, $73,171

Fralin & Waldron to Stateson Homes, lot, Daleville Town Center, $73,171

Robert Garland Fuller to Marian Corriher Richard, 3.869 acres, $99,500

Dennis W. Graybill to Chad DeHaven, lot, Thornblade, $50,000

David Paul Hall to Penny Louise Hall, 1.529 acres and 176.514 acres, $0

John M. Hancock to Joel S. LeMasters, 1.191 acres, $350,000

Elijah D. Hoover to Nick A. DeVillo, 4.008 acres, $20,000

James William Hufton Jr. to Reese Construction of Virginia, lot, Daleville Town Center, $305,000

Hungate Fields, LLC, to Charles Keith Fennell, 0.724-acre lot, The Preserve at Ashley, $80,000

Sharon T. Jennings to Kelley Walker, lot, Woodridge Estates, $585,000

Cara Kelley to Helen L. McMahon, lot, Troutville Townhomes, $181,000

William J. King to Mary Cox, 3 acres, Hill and Dale Acres, $497,000

Joseph Lee Leonard, Co-Executor, to Preston Keith Hill, 2 parcels, $260,000

Scott R. Linkous to Keith A. Bradshaw, lot, Heatherstone, $575,000

Lofton Leasing to Thomas Lee Duffy, 1.l250 acres, $225,000

Melina G. Marshall, Executor, to Hugh M. Gilliam Jr., 0.879 acre, $166,666.66

Jeffery N. Martin to Robert Brandt Jr., lot, White Oak Estates, $252,700

Sean P. McDonough to Spencer Wayne Todd, 2.10 acres, $389,950

Julien H. Meyer III to Leffels Landing, LLC, 18.95 acres, $415,000

Curtis L. Myers to Bruce W. Reese, 2 lots, $6,000

Larry E. Nicely to Johnny E. Nicely, tract, Ridgeway Acres, gift deed

Roger Steven Noel to Ray Snyder, parcel, $327,000

Roger Steven Noel, Sole Heirs, to Paul R. Wolff, 33.79 acres, $189,000

Joseph A. Overbay to Joseph Overbay Construction, 2 parcels, gift deed

James R. Parker to Diane L. Parker, lot, Wetherwood, gift deed

Arnold R. Persinger to Vickie S. Lilly, 2.191 acres, $305,000

Billy M. Petty to Darren M. Petty, 7.763 acres, gift deed

Darren M. Petty to Matthew Alexander Blake, lots, $325,000

Raymond Phillips to Raymond Todd Phillips, lot, 1.253-acre lot, Deer Haven, gift deed

Rachel A. Poff to Danny M. Austin, lot, Knollwood, $202,500

R. Fralin Homes to Charles P. Gallagher, lot, Cottages of Steeplechase, $369,950

Bryon K. Roth to Howard P. Mallory, 1/3 acre, $2,000

Rushmore Loan Management to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 6.044 acres, $10

Dunham H. Short to Liza Field, 2 parcels, $462,000

Signature Properties to Robert John Horel, lot, Rainbow Forest, $350,000

Curtis O. Simmons Jr. to Donald K. Sutliff, lot, British Woods, $150,000

Richard W. Simmons, Trustee, to Brandon T. Boothe, 4.557 acres, $227,000

Nancy D. Siner to Andrew C. Folson, lot, $225,000

Rodney D. Smelser to Melissa S. Graham, 2.64 acres, $0

Jeffrey A. Smith to Carmen N. Smith, lot, Oak Wood, gift deed

Sue W. Sprinkel, Administrator, to D. Scott Griffin, 2 parcels, $235,000

Stateson Homes to James E. Dutton, 0.098-acre lot, Daleville Town Center, $473,085

Stateson Homes to Michele A. Deaner, lot, Daleville Town Center, $363,510

Stateson Homes to Tyler C. Beaudoin, lot, Daleville Town Center, $337,110

Sunny Family Properties to Casey S. McPherson, 1.16 acres, $205,000

Bruce C. Switzer to E. Glen Bowman, lot, Berkley Commons, $259,900

Tarak Inc. to H&S Associates, 0.691 acre, $605,000

Betty E. Thacker to Harry Dent Thacker, 18.622 acres, $141,176

Tyler Wendell Thornton to Taylor Renee Thornton, 1/4 acre, gift deed

Dottie M. Underwood to Lisa Martin, LOLC, 2.5 acres, $52,000

Christopher B. Vaughan to Daniel W. Agee, 33.48 acres, $85,000

Jeremy T. Walker to Gregory K. Seelie, lot, White Oak Estates, $395,000

Kelley Marie Walker to Andrew Murray Greene, lot, Cambridge, $299,950

Leo B. Watkins to Christopher Gordon, lot, Knollwood, $277,500

Kathleen S. Weikart to Matthew Edward Scott, 1.766 acres, $395,000

Gregory Vance West to Joseph Marshall Donaldson, lot, Knollwood, $319,000

Spring Alissa Witt to The Anchorage House, 1.083 acres, gift deed

C. Matthew Yates to Daniel Lee David Dickman, 1.787 acres, $295,000