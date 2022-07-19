Amtrak’s second passenger train made its first arrival in Roanoke last Monday. Commission Chair Phil North and Transportation Planning Organization Chair Billy Martin were there to celebrate along with congressmen, General Assembly members, and members of Roanoke City Council.

The Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization (RVTPO), whose official name is the Roanoke Valley Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), was created in 1974 to plan and budget the use of federal transportation dollars in the Roanoke region. There are currently 14 MPOs in Virginia. The U.S. Department of Transportation recognizes the RVTPO as the entity responsible for transportation-related planning within the Roanoke urbanized area boundary.

The population of the RVTPO Study Area is approximately 230,000, and covers the Cities of Roanoke and Salem, the Town of Vinton, and the urbanized portions of the Counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Roanoke and Montgomery.

Board of Supervisors members Billy Martin and Steve Clinton represent Botetourt County on the RVTPO Board.