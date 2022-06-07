Laura Mays-Smith has been named the new director of the Botetourt County Department of Social Services.

Mays-Smith has worked for Botetourt County Department of Social Services for 11 and a half years. Throughout her time with the agency, she has worked mostly as a Child Protective Services worker, completing investigations and family assessments. She has also worked in Foster Care and Adult Protective Services, and served as Resource Family Recruiter and Trainer for the agency.

Mays-Smith grew up in Eagle Rock and has been a resident of Botetourt County all of her life. She is a 1998 graduate of James River High School and a 2010 graduate of Mary Baldwin College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work. She has three grown children, who also graduated from James River High School, and one grandchild. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, working puzzles and settling down with a good book every now and then.

She said her passion is to assist and protect children and families in their time of need and to provide unequaled service to others, and feels honored to be called to work in the county where she grew up.