Debra A. McClane is set to present “Life in the Past Lane” at the Genealogy and History Fair 2020 at 2 p.m. on July 11 at Breckenridge Elementary School, where the fair will be held.

The presentation will feature some of the information she gathered through the process of writing two books on the county. McClane will incorporate two of the themes of the fair, which are “Focus on the Families” and “Honoring the Fallen,” into her presentation. She also has new information to share not included in her books and new photos.

McClane is a private consultant in architectural history and historic preservation. She earned a B.A. in English and an M.A. in architectural history and certificate in historic preservation from the University of Virginia. A native of Botetourt County, Virginia, she grew up on the family farm, where her father continues to raise Angus cattle. She has written numerous National Register nominations for individual properties and historic districts, including several rural historic districts. Her publications include Buildings of Virginia: Tidewater and Piedmont (2002) (as a contributing author), The Architecture of James Gamble Rogers II in Winter Park, Florida (2004) (co-authored with her husband, Patrick W. McClane), Images of America: Botetourt County (2007), and Botetourt County, Virginia, Revisited (2014), and The Gentleman’s Farm: Elegant Country House Living (2016, with Laurie Ossman).

McClane is the first speaker that the fair has announced, but more announcements should be forthcoming. The fair is a free event open to the public July 9-12.