“Miracle on 34th Street,”a classic holiday show, comes to Attic Productions’ D. Geraldine Lawson Performing Arts Center this season under the direction of James Honaker.
Retirement home resident Kris Kringle, hired to portray Santa at Macy’s in New York City, aims to preserve the joy of childhood fantasy for all the children. After claiming to be the true Santa, he is considered delusional and dangerous and faces a court competency hearing.
This play was adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies, and is presented by special permission of Dramatic Publishing, with partial funding by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Show dates are December 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. Evening performances start at 7:30 each day; Saturday matinees start at 2:30. All adult tickets are $15, with a reduced rate for those 18 years and under and for groups of 10 or more at $12. Call the Attic Productions box office (473-1001) for reservations. Volunteers are staffing the office Monday and Wednesday, 3-7 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Leave a message at other times.
The theater is located at 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle.
CAST
Doctor Pierce – Dave Boyer
Kris Kringle – Bobby Guill
Bag Lady, Foster Mother, Sylvia – Linda Williams
Miss Shellhammer – Emily Williams
Doris Walker – Carolan Deacon
Susan Walker – Beahlen Deacon
Fred Gayley – Steve Aaron
Mr. Macy, Drunken Santa, Lou – Greg Spickard
Mrs. Sawyer – Kathy Boyer
Mr. Bloomingdale, Finley, Al – JW Rhoades
Judge Harper – Wyatt Ewell
Mara – Teresa Killen
Mr. Halloran – Gene Morrano
Jane Duncan – Marsha Campbell
Meghan, Janet, Mara, Jr. – Keira Booze
James – Dylan Ludlow
Dutch Girl – Lucy Stallings
Elves – Keira Booze, Josh Frate, Walker Johnson, Dylan Ludlow, Ryan Reiter, Patrick Reiter, Lucy Stallings, Kambri Weaver
Adult Ensemble – Crystal Booze, Dennis Deacon, Cher Johnson, Carol Perry, Greg Perry, Elizabeth Reiter, Pam Stallings, Amy Weaver
Stage Manager – Laura Perry
Choreographer – Kathy Boyer