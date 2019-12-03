“Miracle on 34th Street,”a classic holiday show, comes to Attic Productions’ D. Geraldine Lawson Performing Arts Center this season under the direction of James Honaker.

Retirement home resident Kris Kringle, hired to portray Santa at Macy’s in New York City, aims to preserve the joy of childhood fantasy for all the children. After claiming to be the true Santa, he is considered delusional and dangerous and faces a court competency hearing.

This play was adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies, and is presented by special permission of Dramatic Publishing, with partial funding by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Show dates are December 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. Evening performances start at 7:30 each day; Saturday matinees start at 2:30. All adult tickets are $15, with a reduced rate for those 18 years and under and for groups of 10 or more at $12. Call the Attic Productions box office (473-1001) for reservations. Volunteers are staffing the office Monday and Wednesday, 3-7 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Leave a message at other times.

The theater is located at 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle.

CAST

Doctor Pierce – Dave Boyer

Kris Kringle – Bobby Guill

Bag Lady, Foster Mother, Sylvia – Linda Williams

Miss Shellhammer – Emily Williams

Doris Walker – Carolan Deacon

Susan Walker – Beahlen Deacon

Fred Gayley – Steve Aaron

Mr. Macy, Drunken Santa, Lou – Greg Spickard

Mrs. Sawyer – Kathy Boyer

Mr. Bloomingdale, Finley, Al – JW Rhoades

Judge Harper – Wyatt Ewell

Mara – Teresa Killen

Mr. Halloran – Gene Morrano

Jane Duncan – Marsha Campbell

Meghan, Janet, Mara, Jr. – Keira Booze

James – Dylan Ludlow

Dutch Girl – Lucy Stallings

Elves – Keira Booze, Josh Frate, Walker Johnson, Dylan Ludlow, Ryan Reiter, Patrick Reiter, Lucy Stallings, Kambri Weaver

Adult Ensemble – Crystal Booze, Dennis Deacon, Cher Johnson, Carol Perry, Greg Perry, Elizabeth Reiter, Pam Stallings, Amy Weaver

Stage Manager – Laura Perry

Choreographer – Kathy Boyer