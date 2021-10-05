By Matt de Simone

Last week, the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors (BOS) held the monthly board meeting at the Botetourt County Administration Offices in Daleville.

The board recognized Buchanan representative Amy White along with Dave Porterfield and Diane Kees of Micro Harmonics in Fincastle for winning awards at Roanoke–Blacksburg’s TechNite networking event. White won the Regional Leadership Award and Micro Harmonics won the “Rising Star” award that night.

Public comments called for the board to “condemn” the new policy set forth by the Botetourt County School Board which requires citizens who wish to speak at a meeting to register as a speaker via electronic form through email instead of signing a form on the day of the meeting. Citizens are still able to call in their requests to the School Board Office to speak at upcoming meetings.

Botetourt County Director of Financial Services made his monthly reports on the county’s transfers, additional appropriations, and accounts payable, all of which were approved by the board.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) county representative Ray Verney and Assistant Regional Engineer Ashley Smith made their monthly report.

The board adopted the resolution requesting that the Virginia General Assembly declare a portion of Route 220 as the Norvel LaFallette Ray Lee Memorial Highway.

Peggy Crosson, president of the Lewis & Clark Legacy Trail project, made a presentation about the efforts of her group to expand the trail eastward into Virginia and through Botetourt County.

The board adopted a Subordination of Rights Agreement between the county, Appalachian Power, and VDOT regarding the rights-of-way on Hollyberry Circle and Thornblade Way in Blue Ridge.

The board approved an amended Performance Agreement with Shooting Star Virginia Partners, LLC and Munters Corporation. County Director of Economic Development Ken McFayden made the request on behalf of the Economic Development Authority.

The board approved the consideration of a request to authorize a public hearing to amend Chapter 15. Offenses—Miscellaneous of the Botetourt County Code to adopt an ordinance about the designation of the sheriff to enforce trespassing violations at I-81 Exit 150 in Troutville.

The board approved to send the Planning Commission consideration of a request to authorize a public hearing to amend Section 25-186 of the Zoning Ordinance to increase the maximum allowable building height within the Shipping Center (SC) Use District.

Renewals of Botetourt County employee health insurance were also approved by the board.

The board reappointed Hunter Young, the county’s representative on the Western Virginia Water Authority Board of Directors for another four-year term.

For more information about past meetings, visit https://botetourtva.gov/your-government/board-of-supervisors/.