By virtue of authority vested in the undersigned Substituted Trustee by certain deed of trust dated April 15, 2010 and recorded in INSTRUMENT NO. 100001303, among the land records of Botetourt County, Virginia, as amended by an instrument appointing the undersigned as Substituted Trustee, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness thereby secured and having been requested to do so by the holder of the note evidencing the said indebtedness, the undersigned Substituted Trustee will offer for sale at public auction in front of the Botetourt County Circuit Court, 1 West Main Street, Fincastle, VA 24090 on:

January 24, 2020 at 2:00 o’clock p.m.

PARCEL 1 – BEGINNING at a stake on the north side of the N & W RR, corner to Swartzel and with this line N. 62 ½° W. 203.4 feet to a stake on the north side of the Lynchburg and Salem Turnpike, corner to Zimmerman; thence with his line S. 20 ½° W. 322 feet to a stake on the south side of the road; thence S. 29 ½° E. 102 feet to a stake on the north line of the N & W RR; thence along north line of the N & W RR 374 ½ feet to the BEGINNING, and containing one and three-tenths acres, more or less.

PARCEL 2 – STARTING at the southwest corner of the David J. Beeton property called the Dr. Newton A. Beeton property, on the northwest line of the Norfolk & Western Railway Co. property, thence with the northeast line of the 1.17 acre, more or less, parcel conveyed to Lewis H. De Long and Cora A. Delong by Henry C. Dixon and Thelma J. Dixon, by said deed dated October 28, 1960, N. 29° 36’ W. 93.95 ft. to the ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING; thence continuing with the southwest line of the Beeton property and with a line in the property of DeLong, N. 29° 36’ W. passing the westerly corner of the Beeton property at 8.05 ft. in all 56.28 feet to a point on the southeast side of Va. Hwy. Rt. No. 738; thence with a curved line to the left the following three chords: N. 46° 59’ E. 83.35 ft.; thence N. 38° 43’ E. 50.0 ft; thence N. 3__° 01’ E. 51.4 ft.; thence with the centerline of an old roadbed, S. 21° 04’ 30” W . 85.0 ft.; thence S. 23° 27’ W. 76.2 ft.; thence S. 40° 12’ W . 50.0 ft. to the ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING containing 0.12 acre, more or less, composed of a .075 acre, more or less, embraced in the previous conveyance to David J. Beeton and 0.045 acre, more or less, westerly from the Beeton property, the 0.12 acre, more or less, being a northeasterly portion of the property conveyed to Lewis H. DeLong and Cora A. DeLong by Henry C. Dixon and Thelma J. Dixon by said deed dated October 28, 1960; and being shown on plat showing survey property of Henry C. Dixon and Thelma J. Dixon prepared by C. B. Malcolm and Son, State Certified Engineers, dated October 27, 1960 and revised November 23, 1960.

LESS AND EXCEPT, HOWEVER, 0.50 of an acre conveyed to David K. Deel and Carolyn B. Deel, husband and wife, by Deed dated February 5, 1990 and recorded in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of Botetourt County, Virginia, in Deed Book 260, Page 774.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2812 Webster Rd., Blue Ridge, VA 24064

TERMS OF SALE: Cash or certified funds. A bidder’s deposit of $5,000.00, payable in cash or by certified or cashier’s check to the undersigned will be required of the successful bidder at time of sale, which shall be applied to his or her credit in settlement, or should he or she fail to complete the purchase promptly, to be applied to pay costs and expenses of sale and balance, if any, to be retained by Trustee as compensation in connection with sale. Terms of sale to be complied with within 14 days from date of sale or property to be resold at costs of defaulting purchaser. All real estate taxes are to be adjusted as of date of sale. All costs of conveyancing, examination of title, state and local recording fees, grantor taxes, notary fees, etc., to be at cost of purchaser. Property sold as is, where is, without any duty of Trustee to obtain possession for purchaser. Additional terms may be announced at the sale.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT: Stephen K. Christenson, P.C.

Substituted Trustee

By: Stephen K. Christenson, President

4160 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA 22030

(703) 591-3445 (HUD/19SKC240-COFFEY)