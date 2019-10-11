The Colonial Elementary PTA is hosting an open house for the public to meet the two candidates running for Blue Ridge District on the Botetourt County School Board, Matt East and Scott Swortzel.

It will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in the Colonial gym. There are two ways to participate: ask any questions during this open house event and have hand written questions prepared to drop in the box at the entrance of the gym.

