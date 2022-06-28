Lifetime Buchanan resident Jimmy Eubank will head up the 68th annual Buchanan Fourth of July Parade this Monday, July 4 as Parade Marshal. Eubank is being recognized for his many years of service as a veteran, more than 50 years membership in the American Legion, a businessman and his dedication to fundraising for many organizations, including both the National and Virginia Legacy Scholarship Runs, as well as the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund.

Main Street will close at 4 p.m. to allow for line up of entries for the parade near the old Groendyk, with the parade beginning at 5 p.m.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Department Color Guard will step off the parade, followed by Parade Marshal Jimmy Eubank and various floats, local and regional Emergency Services vehicles, the Buchanan Fire and Rescue Squad and, new this year, Stars of Tomorrow Children’s Bicycles and Marching Members. The Hair Affair is sponsoring ribbons for all youth participating in this year’s parade.

Following the parade, the winners will be announced from Center Stage at the opening of the carnival.