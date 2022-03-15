Botetourt County Parks and Recreation announced the recipients of the 2021-22 Recreation Incentive Funds last week. The award-winning program offers matching funds to community service groups, individuals and businesses wishing to make recreation-related capital improvements on publicly owned property. $33,923.88 was awarded to eight county organizations, including non-profit entities and local Botetourt County Public Schools.

“This year’s recipients showed creativity, ingenuity and strategy. The winning projects will improve recreational programs for our entire county,” says Parks and Recreation Director Mandy Adkins.

This year’s recipients are as follows:

Addy Grace Foundation, $8,647 for friendship swings at the Addy Grace Playground (totaling $17,294.78)

Compress & Shock Foundation, $1,063 for new AED installed at Greenfield Sports Complex and community training (totaling $2,125)

Lord Botetourt High School, $574.90 for a new batting cage net (totaling $1,149.80)

Noah Boucher of the Eagle Scout Project, $500 for six new picnic tables at Colonial Elementary School (totaling $1,000)

Read Mountain Middle School, $4,338.98 for a new gymnasium scoreboard (totaling $8,667.95)

Town of Buchanan, $5,000 for Town Park improvements (totaling $10,622.48)

Town of Troutville, $6,000 for purchasing and installment of new senior fitness equipment (totaling $12,000)

Colonial Elementary School, $7,800 for new outdoor playground equipment (totaling $15,623.97)

Nine organizations applied for funding. The Parks and Recreation Commission reviewed applications and made recommendations for awards that met the criteria for funding. Projects were then approved by the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors at their February meeting.

Since the program’s inception in 1998, the grant has led to over $2 million worth of improvements to county property. Some of the completed projects include the design and installation of the James River mile marker signage and the installation of landscaping such as trees, shrubs, and other perennial plants. Our local schools and booster clubs have also used grant funding for tarps for baseball fields, scoreboards, and other recreation/sports amenities to help benefit the students in our community.

To follow these projects and more, follow Botetourt County Parks and Recreation on social media and on the Botetourt County website at www.botetourtva.gov.