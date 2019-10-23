By Aila Boyd

Gov. Ralph Northam and Apex Clean Energy announced last Friday that the Commonwealth of Virginia has entered into an agreement to purchase the output of the approximately 75-megawatt Rocky Forge Wind, located in Botetourt County. The agreement represents the purchase of the full capacity of the project, which will become Virginia’s first operating onshore wind project when it begins commercial operations, expected in 2021.

“We are happy to have the project moving forward as approved by the Board of Supervisors in 2016,” Billy Martin, chairman of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, said.

Leading up to the public hearings in 2016, representatives from Apex, the Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy from James Madison University, and Botetourt County staff received public comments and conducted community engagement sessions in order to both educate and learn from the citizens regarding wind energy. County officials and Apex representatives also conducted field trips to a similar wind energy production site in order to learn about what was being proposed in the county.

The county also hired a third-party consultant who conducted a technical review of Apex’s application for the Rocky Forge Wind project. After public hearings held by both the Botetourt County Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors, the Board approved a special exception permit and plans for up to 25 wind turbines at a maximum tip height of 550 feet with conditions offered by Apex.

Based on the county’s current Wind Farm tax rate of $0.99 per $100.00 of value, which was approved by the Board of Supervisors in 2017, the Rocky Forge Wind project is currently estimated to generate approximately $1 million in revenue annually. This is in addition to the 2016 estimate of at least 140 jobs be created during the construction process and at least 39 jobs when the project is operational.

“This is a historic day in the Commonwealth—not only has Virginia signed the largest state contract for renewable energy in the country, this agreement also includes 75 megawatts of energy from Virginia’s first-ever onshore wind farm,” Northam said. “I’m proud that our state government is leading by example in cutting emissions, investing in clean energy, and ensuring a healthy world for future generations.”

The agreement will help the Commonwealth meet its goal of procuring at least 30% of the electricity required by the state’s agencies and executive branch from renewable sources by 2022. Rocky Forge Wind also advances the state’s progress toward its targets of powering 30% of Virginia’s electric grid with carbon-free electricity by 2030 and 100% by 2050. The agreement was facilitated by Dominion Energy using a renewable power purchase mechanism approved by the State Corporation Commission.

“Clean and renewable energy is a critical key to fighting climate change and is one of the most effective tools we have to address and mitigate these impacts,” Matthew J. Strickler, secretary of natural resources, said. “Today’s announcement, along with several other clean energy related initiatives currently underway, clearly demonstrate that Virginia is serious about investing in clean energy, reducing carbon emissions, and cleaning up air pollution to improve our environment.”

“Rocky Forge Wind represents years of hard work and collaboration among local and state-level stakeholders and will deliver immediate economic and climate-related benefits to the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Mark Goodwin, Apex Clean Energy president and CEO. “We are pleased to help the Commonwealth—home to our headquarters—achieve its momentous goals, to further establish Virginia as a clean energy leader, and to provide a meaningful economic development opportunity for Botetourt County.”

“Rocky Forge Wind demonstrates Botetourt County’s continued leadership in bringing new technology and investment to Southwest Virginia,” said Del. Terry Austin (R-19th District). “Rocky Forge will bring substantial local economic benefits and is well-sited. It is the perfect choice for Virginia’s first wind farm.”

Rocky Forge Wind will generate $20 million to $25 million in total tax revenue for the state and county, up to 250 jobs during construction, approximately 7 long-term operations and maintenance positions, and enough clean energy to power the equivalent of approximately 20,000 average U.S. homes while displacing approximately 65,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually, according to the EPA’s AVERT tool.

“With Virginia one of only nine states with no utility-scale wind, the Roanoke Group of the Sierra Club celebrates, and stands in full support of, Rocky Forge Wind,” said Dan Crawford of the Roanoke Group of the Sierra Club. “Apex Clean Energy’s strong commitment to environmental stewardship and concern for the local community has earned our respect and support as the project enters the next phase of development.