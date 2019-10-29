Amidst the hubbub of Election Day on November 5, an unusual film premiere will take place. “The Act of Reading,” a documentary about reading “Moby-Dick,” will screen at the Buchanan Theatre at 7:30 p.m. with cast and crew in attendance. The screening is part of a tour of select cities to take part in events celebrating Herman Melville’s bicentennial. Regular admission price applies.

Filmmaker Mark Blumberg decided to make the film while reading “Moby-Dick,” 15 years after he was supposed to read it for a high school English class. Blumberg reached out to his teacher for an interview about the book and his experience failing her class. After some discussion, they decided that Blumberg can attempt a documentary film as a belated book report dedicated to her.

Tasked with a film that would explore not just the origins of “Moby-Dick,” but everything that goes into reading and teaching that kind of book, Blumberg and his crew enlisted the aid of notable experts in Melville scholarship, teaching, and neuroscience. Vicki Hebert, a Melville enthusiast and English teacher, opened up her Austin classroom for filming, allowing for a closer look at how teachers deal with the complex themes of the novel. The filmmakers also sought out two of Melville’s living descendants – Peter Whittemore and playwright Elizabeth Doss – to recreate parts of Melville’s life, using Doss’ play “Poor Herman” as source material.

As the project grew in scope, “The Act of Reading” earned the support of the City of Austin Economic Development Department via the film’s fiscal sponsor, the Austin Film Society. “The Act of Reading” also participated in the Salem Film Festival’s pitch competition, winning the top prize.