The Botetourt County’s Sheriff’s Office and Botetourt Fire & EMS partnered last week to bring tactical mass casualty training to Botetourt County.

The course, commonly referred to as a “train the trainer” type of class, is a three-day intensive Rescue Task Force Program that provides leaders within each department the certifications to teach other personnel how to respond during active violence incidents. On Wednesday, first responders took their first of three classes. Two days were spent in the classroom, while the third was practical training through live scenarios.

Within this course, taught by the National Tactical Officers Association, participants learn elements of Tactical Emergency Casualty Care, Unified Command, Active Shooter Statistics, Zone Classifications, Common Operating Language, and more.

“While these trainings aren’t new to Botetourt County public safety departments, the course will certify six professionals throughout the county who will be able to train other personnel in a unified manor. Thankfully, these events are low frequency within our area; however, it is important to stay vigilant in our training to make sure we are always prepared for these high-risk scenarios,” a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.