Dr. Lisa Chen, Superintendent of Botetourt County Schools, was the speaker at the November meeting of the Botetourt Retired Educators. She is shown here with the members attending the meeting.

The Botetourt Retired Educators will meet on Monday, Dec. 9, at the Fincastle United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 11. All retired educational personnel living in Botetourt County are welcome. The Breckinridge Elementary School Chorus will entertain the group.

Dues ($35) may be paid at any meeting. Cost of lunch is $14. Members should receive an email or a telephone call. If you are not notified and would like to attend, contact Susan Martin at 473-2636 by Sunday, Dec. 1, to be included in the count for lunch.

