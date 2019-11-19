The Botetourt Retired Educators will meet on Monday, Dec. 9, at the Fincastle United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 11. All retired educational personnel living in Botetourt County are welcome. The Breckinridge Elementary School Chorus will entertain the group.

Dues ($35) may be paid at any meeting. Cost of lunch is $14. Members should receive an email or a telephone call. If you are not notified and would like to attend, contact Susan Martin at 473-2636 by Sunday, Dec. 1, to be included in the count for lunch.