The Botetourt Retired Educators will meet on Monday, May 9, at the Greenwood Restaurant, 8176 Lee Highway, Troutville. Registration for the meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m.. Each person attending will order lunch from a set menu and pay for the meal individually.

All retired educational personnel living in and around the Botetourt County area are eligible for membership in the BRE. Dues ($35) may be paid at any meeting and dues paid in May will be for the 2022-2023 year. Donations will be accepted for the Scholarship Fund and the Book Fund at this meeting. The program will be a presentation by Jackie Grant from the American Red Cross.

If you are interested in attending the meeting on May 9 or would like more information about the Botetourt Retired Educators, contact Susan Martin at 473-2636 or email at susanmartin730@gmail.com.