By Matt de Simone

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recently announced an improvement plan for the intersection of Route 460 (Challenger Avenue) and Alternate 220 (Cloverdale Road) in Botetourt. This $21.8 million project would reconstruct the existing intersection with a Displaced Left Turn (DLT) to improve safety and efficiency.

According to VDOT’s announcement, a Displaced Left Turn is an innovative intersection that allows left-turning vehicles and through-traffic to travel simultaneously through an intersection. The main intersection and crossovers are signalized and timed to work together to minimize stops.

The project involves:

Reconfiguring the existing intersection with a Displaced Left Turn design concept.

Reconstructing the westbound Route 460 ramp onto Alternate Route 220 to create median-separated lanes.

Reconstructing the southbound Alternate Route 220 right-turn slip ramp as dual right turns onto Route 460.

Modify the existing signal and install a new signal to support the new traffic patterns.

Constructing approximately 310 feet of the new roadway at Kingsmen Road.

Modifying access from Kingsman Road onto southbound Alternate Route 220 as a right in/right out concept.

Widening shoulders around the intersection.

For more project plans and interactive simulation videos, visit https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/salem/route-460-and-route-220-alternate-intersection-improvements.asp.