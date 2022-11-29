Santa Claus is coming to town… and he’s making his way through Botetourt County starting on Dec. 4 in Buchanan. From Dec. 4-17, Santa Claus will join his friends with Botetourt County Fire & EMS to bring holiday cheer to county communities.

Look for Santa and emergency service workers to make their way through county communities on the following dates:

BLUE RIDGE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT.

Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 12 p.m.

Includes: Blue Ridge Heights, Peach Tree, Thornblade, Brookfield, Wildwood, White Oak, Willowbrook, Stratford Place, Deer Haven, Parkview, Knollwood, Coblestone, Woodlawn, Carriage Lane, Rainbow Forest, Chasewood, Lake Forest

TROUTVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT.

Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 4 p.m.

Troutville Town Park, Keswick Farms, Twin Oaks, Apple Orchard Road, Stoney Battery Road, Nace and Houston Mines Road, Diamond Crest

Sunday, Dec. 11 beginning at 4 p.m.

Greenfield Street, Island Green Road, Summit of Ashley, Hills of Ashley, Applewood Estates, Orchard Lake, Hollymeade Subdivision, Jamestown Subdivision

Monday, Dec. 12 beginning at 6 p.m.

Hollins Mobile Home Park, Reservoir Road, Autumn Wood Subdivision, Chadwick Drive, Mountain Pass Road

Tuesday, Dec. 13 beginning at 6 p.m.

Tinkerview Gardens, Medallion Hills, Wetherwood Subdivision, Williamsburg Manor (Wills Way Road), Green Acres Subdivision

Wednesday, Dec. 14 beginning at 6 p.m.

Town Center Apartments, College Drive Apartments, The Reserve Apartments, Cedar Ridge Subdivision, Orchard Drive, Wendover Road

Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at 12 p.m.

Cave Creek Assisted Living, Carrington Place, Carrington Cottage, The Glebe, Special Requests

Email santa@tvfd.org for more information.

BUCHANAN VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT.

Sunday, Dec. 4 beginning at 5 p.m.

James River Terrace/Southwest Avenue, Pico Road to Schoolhouse Road, Red Horse Lane, Newtown Road, Spottswood Avenue South to 20th Street, Chenault Street

Sunday, Dec. 11 beginning at 5 p.m.

Culpepper Avenue, right onto 17th Street, left onto Albemarle Avenue, left onto 13th Street, left onto Culpepper, right onto 17th Street to Spottswood, left onto 16th Street, Boyd Street

Sunday, Dec. 18 beginning at 5 p.m.

Old Mill/Water Street, Bridge Street, left onto 3rd Street, right onto 2nd Street to Fairview/Hilltop, Lowe Street and Main Street

FINCASTLE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT.

Monday, Dec. 5 beginning at 6 p.m.

Ashley Plantation & North Greenfield Street

Tuesday, Dec. 6 beginning at 6 p.m.

Shawnee Trail, Sowder Farms, Sommersby & Deerfield Road

Wednesday, Dec. 7 beginning at 6 p.m.

Nannie’s Market, Haymakertown Road to Stone Coal Road, Country Club Road, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Brunswick Forge Road, Misty Hills, Huff Road, Sprinkle Road & Ridge Trail.

Friday, Dec. 9 beginning at 6 p.m.

Santillane & the Town of Fincastle

Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 6 p.m.

Walnut Manor, Blacksburg Road, Etzler Road, Woodridge & Dal-Nita Hills.

Sunday, Dec. 11 beginning at 6 p.m.

Brughs Mill Road, Grist Mill Road, Marjorie Lane, Ammen Lane, Plantation Drive, Lugar Lane

READ MOUNTAIN VOLUNTERR FIRE & RESCUE DEPT.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

British Woods, Mountain Crest, Botetourt East, Botetourt South & Orchard Park

Thursday, Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

East Ruritan Road, LaBellevue, West Ruritan Road, Summerfield, Meadows of Trent & Evington

Friday, Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cypress Garden, Altimira, Sanderson, Stonegate, Highland Manor, Rosamae Gardens, Runaway Village, Tinkerview, Birchwood, Cougar Drive, Coaling Road, Ridge Road & Rainbow Estates

Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Orchard Hill, Hunters Green, Appletree Village, Appletree West, Steeple Chase, Cottages of Steeplechase

Sunday, Dec. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Orchards, Orchard Villas, Orchard Apartments, Huntridge, Plantation Grove & Samuels Gate

Monday, Dec. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Carson Road area & Bonsack Road area

Keep in mind that Santa’s schedule may be delayed or adjusted in the event of emergency calls or inclement weather. Follow your local fire station’s social media for updates on schedules.

FIRE & EMS OFFER PANCAKES WITH SANTA

Pancakes with Santa is one of Botetourt Fire & EMS’s favorite traditions. Many local volunteer fire stations work with Santa’s elves every year to bring the community a holiday breakfast and allow for photos with Santa.

Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire – Blue Ridge Fire Station

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Santa arrives at 8 a.m.

Troutville Volunteer Fire – Don Ho’s, Lee Higvhway in Hollins

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Fincastle Volunteer Fire – Fincastle Fire Station

Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 9 a.m.

This is a great opportunity for those that may not be covered in the Santa Run schedule. Be sure to follow local stations on social media for event information and updates.

Visit the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS Facebook page for more information.