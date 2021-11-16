By Matt de Simone

The Botetourt County School Board held its monthly meeting at James River High School in Springwood last Thursday.

The board recognized the James River High School Marching Band, which competed in five competitions receiving over a dozen awards. Their most notable award came at a competition at Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. After traveling over 300 miles, James River placed third in a field of 13 other bands across three states.

“This group has seen its share of hardships this year and, despite all of that, have managed to have a very successful year,” Band Director Kevin English said in a statement at the meeting. “I’m very proud of all the accomplishments of this band, and I would like to thank all of the students for their hard work.”

English also thanked the band boosters, the parents, and the School Board for their support.

Following English’s statements, the James River Marching Band performed for the School Board and the citizens in attendance.

The James River Math Department received recognition for its recent success scoring higher than any other public high school in the state on math achievement. James River math instructors Elizabeth Foster, Trey Chilcott, and Erin Nagle received a certificate from board member and James River grad Michelle Austin.

Marguerite Johnson of Troutville Elementary School’s instructional staff is Botetourt County Public Schools’ Employee of the Month for October. Troutville Elementary Principal Steven Anderson thanked Johnson for “meeting every student with a smile every day.”

Anderson mentioned that Johnson packs an extra lunch with her every day if she has to hop on a bus to make sure students with special needs make it home safely in the afternoon.

Lynne Bolton, representing the Kiwanis Club, presented the Kiwanis Educator of the Year award to Amy Wolford, a teacher at Troutville Elementary. Wolford worked the last two years with primary grades and supporting early literacy. She works with teachers of all grade levels to help them better understand how they can better support their students’ needs.

“She has developed an incredible set of instructional skills that are not only catapulting the students at (Troutville Elementary), but her work is impacting students across BCPS,” Bolton stated. “Her work has extended outside of her classroom and into the classrooms of so many in our school division as she has mentored and led others to a greater understanding.”

The public comments portion featured a parent wanting the School Board to return the millions of dollars received in COVID relief funds from the American Rescue Plan and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ARP ESSER). Other comments questioned the current mask mandates in the county schools. Additionally, others made claims of possible diversity, equity, and inclusion teaching materials displayed in elementary school classrooms to “draw” young students to alternative lifestyles.

After the public comments concluded, School Board Chairman Anna Weddle stated to those in attendance that every public school in the state must follow the CDC guidelines and that the funds received are “a good thing.”

The consent agenda saw board approval of action and information items that included:

The 2022-23 and 2023-24 school year calendar added two early-release days at the end of both calendars’ first and third nine-week grading periods.

A commemorative plaque at James River High School honoring Kathy Sullivan and Jack Leffel—both instrumental in the renovation of James River High School and their additional contributions to the school.

Virginia Western Community College Philanthropy Director Amanda Mansfield spoke to the board about the progress of BCPS students enrolled in the Community College Access Program (CCAP).

CCAP is a series of public/private partnerships to make college tuition-free to area high school graduates who meet program guidelines. The program covers the cost of up to three years of full-time tuition at Virginia Western Community College. CCAP supports as many students as possible based on student needs and the funds available.

Since 2013, almost 300 BCPS students have or currently participate in the program.

“This makes college possible for (the students) and their families,” Mansfield stated.

Superintendent Dr. John Russ made his monthly report that included mentioning the work of the budget and finance department’s preparations toward the FY23 budget.

He congratulated Virginia Preschool Initiative Teacher Diane Lowe on receiving her certification as an Observer for Preschool for the Classroom Assessment and Scoring System (CLASS).

Russ mentioned the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) completing the on-site monitoring review for BCPS’s Virginia Preschool Initiative classrooms at Buchanan and Eagle Rock Elementary Schools.

He also spoke about a Special Education Advisory Committee information session held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to highlight Critical Decision Points for Families of Children with Disabilities.

Russ spoke about instructional highlights that included Elementary Title I and English Learners receiving a copy of the book Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon for Read for the Record Day, the BTEC Building Trades students holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site of their recent Books2Bricks project in Fincastle, and BCPS elementary students completing water safety training through the Botetourt YMCA Y-Splash program.

The board saw a presentation of the first reading of the proposed Capital Improvement Plan and the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey results.

Russ offered public input on BCPS’s back-to-school plan referencing the American Rescue Plan (ESSER III) that provides emergency grants, lending, and investment for hard-hit communities nationwide. Every six months, the School Board must offer input from the public about the plan. Russ offered an open microphone to any in attendance who wished to give feedback.

Remaining community members still in attendance stated they didn’t know they could comment on the topic. The School Board advertised the public comments in the agenda (Item 10.E) made available the Friday before last week’s meeting.

To watch last week’s BCPS School Board meeting in its entirety, visit www.bcps.live/archives.