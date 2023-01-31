Mac Scothorn was selected as the new chair and Amy White was selected as the new vice chair of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors during the board’s Jan. 24 meeting.

Scothorn replaced Richard Bailey, who served as chair in 2022. Scothorn, who represents the Valley District, served as vice chair in 2022.

This marks Scothorn’s third time as chair, after having served in the position in 2015 and 2021.

“I am honored to take on the role of chair of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors once again,” Scothorn said. “All of us on the board take our jobs very seriously and we will continue to work diligently together to serve the community. I am so happy to serve alongside my fellow board members to help shape the future of Botetourt County.”

White, who represents the Buchanan District, has been on the board since 2021.

“Being appointed vice-chair is truly an honor,” White said. “I am grateful for the support of my fellow board members and I look forward to working alongside them to continue serving our beautiful county and leading it into the future while respecting its rich history.”

Both Scothorn and White received unanimous support during the meeting.

~ Fincastle Herald staff report