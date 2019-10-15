Students in Pam Austin’s and Barb Livingston’s second grade classes at Buchanan Elementary enjoyed a fascinating day of learning at Natural Bridge State Park on Thursday, Oct. 4. The day started with a tour of the Natural Bridge Caverns, with guide Holly Hill (a former Buchanan student). Students saw how stalactites and stalagmites are formed. The classes then walked under the Natural Bridge itself on the way to the Monacan Village. There, Miss Vicky and her fellow interpreters described what life was like for her ancestors, the Monacan Indians, who lived in the area. Students saw how natural resources were used by the Native Americans to build their homes and meeting places, to make their clothes and food, and to make the tools and hunting weapons they needed to survive.

