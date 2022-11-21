The Botetourt Sheriff’s Office held its first Senior Services social event at Fincastle Baptist Church last Friday. The event focused on bringing seniors and law enforcement together to provide a platform to showcase the many services available to Botetourt’s 50+ community.

Seniors visited with many of the public and private services available plus experiencing daily wellbeing checks, general health, and financial assistance. Botetourt County government services were also on hand to answer any questions.

Guests enjoyed a lunch-style buffet as Sheriff Matt Ward presented a Senior Fraud Prevention presentation where he discussed how to avoid phishing and spoofing scams.

~ Fincastle Herald staff report