Sirens and Salutes, a local non-profit organization who perform community services to veterans and emergency workers in the area, volunteered their services to clean Mount Joy Cemetery in Buchanan. They were joined by volunteers with Sandra’s Marking, Botetourt Artillery, Buchanan VFW Post 5895, American Legions Post 93, Bartlett’s Tree Service, and numerous other volunteers. Some individuals buried at Mount Joy Cemetery date back to Revolutionary War. The cleanup efforts took the crew six hours to complete.

~ Fincastle Herald staff report