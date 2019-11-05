The Buchanan Theatre will have some special showings this week.

Friday night is Ag Night and “The Biggest Little Farm” will be shown. This is a free event sponsored by James River Equipment. James River FFA members will be there sharing about their accomplishments this year and what they have coming up. There will also be door prizes.

Saturday night and Thursday night, “Then There Were None” from 1945 will be shown.

Sunday afternoon will feature a silent film with live accompaniment.

There will be a screening of the classic silent German thriller “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” in anticipation of the historic film’s 100thanniversary premiere in Berlin on February 26, 1920. The film will feature a live music score performed by UVA Film Lecturer Matt Marshall, based on the Expressionist composers who were active at the time of the film’s release. “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” tells the story of a strange exhibitor, Dr. Caligari, (Werner Krauss) who brings a somnambulist act to a town fair. A series of murders begin to occur with the arrival of Caligari and his mysterious sleepwalker Cesare (Conrad Veidt). Alan and his girlfriend Jane go on a quest to solve the mystery and discover the true identity of Caligari.

The film was a a major influence on the art design of Tim Burton’s “A Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) and dozens of mind-bending films like “Shutter Island” (2010) and “Fight Club” (1993).