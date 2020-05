The Botetourt County Public Schools Student Assistance Program Conversation Series continues.

The next session, “Squash the Myths, Get the Facts,” begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at Read Mountain Middle School.

This presentation will provide information for parents/guardians and those who work with children/teens about the current trends in substance use, signs to look for and how to help prevent use.

For more information, email ahatcher@bcps.k12.va.us or bmcintosh@bcps.k12.va.us.