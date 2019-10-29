Virginia Western’s Community College Access Program (CCAP) is making college possible this fall for 440 recent graduates of Roanoke Valley high schools.

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation, a nonprofit affiliated with Virginia Western Community College, raises support for CCAP through a public/private funding partnership. CCAP provides up to three years of tuition for high school graduates who meet program requirements, as funding allows. Since 2008, more than 2,800 Roanoke Valley students have participated in the program.

Parents and students interested in learning more CCAP are invited to attend any of the public information sessions planned through January 2020. The 2020 CCAP application period opened October 1 and closes February 1, 2020. Meetings will be held in Whitman Theater on the VWCC campus from 6:30-8 p.m. November 7, December 10 and January 9.

For more information about CCAP, see virginiawestern.edu/ccapor contact Carolyn Payne, CCAP Coordinator: (540) 857-7544 or cpayne@virginiawestern.edu.

Botetourt County CCAP recipients for 2019-20 are:

First Year: Samantha Aldrich, Robert Beard, Emily Bruno, Caitlin Campbell, Brody Cook, Shane Edmonds, Craig Farmer, Krysten Fitzgerald, Cassie Frantz, Jonathan Girard, Coulter Hodges, Ashton Huddleston, Isaac Krepps, Jessica Lancenese, Aimee Lowe, Madison MacLean, Trinity Martin, Randall McGee, Zachary Noel, Kayla Overstreet, Erin Peery, Jessica Rocha, Ariana Rochay, Mason Spillman, Anne-Michael Westland, Hunter Williams, Daniel Williamson, Caroline Wilson and Christopher Worsley

Second Year: Madison Bowen, Hannah Elias, Frederick Elliott, Eric Filer, Brady Firestone, Brycen Ford, Bryson Gray, Martha Guffey, Kyle Hayslett, Catelyn Hoyt, Rachel Kickuth, Aaron King, William McAllister, Daniel Peters, Riley Sartorius and Allison Smith

Third Year: Kylie Angel, Blair Grim, David Kreyling, Austin Metz, Madison Poole, Erik Swortzel and Amanda Wright