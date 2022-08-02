Buchanan will welcome Tammie’s Place during a ribbon cutting this Saturday at 11 a.m. With more than 25 years experience in the food service industry, Tammie Frate’s longtime dreams are coming true with the opening of her new Main Street restaurant, “Tammie’s Place,” following months of deep cleaning and renovations,

The early 1900s Esso station has been home to the Liberty Limestone offices, an antique shop, as well as a series of restaurants.

Today, Tammie’s Place welcomes diners to the warm and cozy dining room featuring tie dye curtains, comfortable tables and chairs as well as an outdoor patio for dining in season. Frate and her crew have set the stage for a place “where good friends meet for great food.”

Frate has worked with head cook Mack Caldwell to develop the restaurant’s menu of American fare focused on a menu in which customers know food is prepared fresh. Healthy salads, homemade burgers, homemade meatloaf and in-house smoked, pulled barbeque complement the restaurant’s offerings of steaks, chicken and shrimp.

Tammie is quick to point out that “the community has been great in welcoming me to Buchanan. I love serving the people.”

Buchanan official invites the public to join them as they welcome Frate and her crew during a grand opening ribbon cutting this Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.