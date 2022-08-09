By Matt de Simone
The Botetourt County Fair returned to Buchanan Town Park last weekend. A plethora of events saw visitors from throughout Botetourt and beyond enjoying the products of local vendors and agriculture enthusiasts.
On Friday night, rainy weather disrupted some of the weekend’s fun. However, a beautiful Saturday morning welcomed the fair’s big events. Cows, pigs, sheep, and steers were also in attendance and performing well for the gallery of onlookers throughout the day.
The morning opened with the Poultry Chain and Open Poultry Showmanship contests. The livestock show followed as 4-H trainers competed alongside their animal friends as judges graded the youth on their animals’ performance in the ring. A livestock and poultry auction followed the contest.
The fair also saw a horse and mule pull, which drew a large crowd as they saw impressive pulls weighing over 3,000 pounds. Visitors also had a chance to compete in a lawnmower operators contest and also try their hands at target practice with a bow. Sheep shearing demonstrations, chicken bingo, and food walks took place throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. The proceeds from the food walk went to the family of 4-H member Gracie Stull, who lost animals in a barn fire earlier this year.
“Gracie is a member of our 4-H Club and her project market hog as well as a sow she raised last year along with a litter of piglets all died in a barn fire early spring of this year,” Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent Kate Lawrence explained. “In total, $1,800 was raised to purchase Gracie’s replacement project animal and donate that pig along with those proceeds back to her to help her rebuild her breeding program she lost.”
The local businesses and organizations who assisted in Gracie’s replacement project include: Clear View Farm, Twin Ridge Farm, Leroy’s Automotive, Jenna Lawrence Re/Max Realtor, Steven Thomas Logging, Jeff Brit Logging, Botetourt Fair Planning Committee, Botetourt Fair Horse Pull Committee, and the Botetourt Fair Local Food Walk.
Another cool highlight of the livestock auction was Ryan Borer, a senior 4-H member of the Botetourt club, raised money to cover the expenses of his market hog project so he could donate his pig, fully processed, to the Buchanan Food Pantry.
2022 Botetourt County Fair Winners:
POULTRY CONTEST RESULTS
Poultry Chain Bird Conformation:
- Best of Botetourt Pen of 3 Pullets:
Grand Champion: Addison Porter
Reserve Grand Champion: Walker Manbeck
3rd Overall Best: Samuel & Stella Zollman
- Best of Botetourt Single Pullet:
Grand Champion: Katie Grace Barrett
Reserve Champion: Alex Meyer
3rd Overall Best: Caiden Via
Poultry Chain Showmanship:
- Junior Showmanship:
1st: Schylar Zollman
2nd: Stella Zollman
3rd: Sawyer Zollman
- Intermediate Showmanship:
Savannah Sartain
Open Poultry Show Conformation:
- American Class:
Grand Champion: Schylar Zollman
Reserve Champion: Stella Zollman
- English Class:
Grand Champion: Samuel Zollman
Reserve Champion: Sawyer Zollman
3rd Overall: Owen Jeter
- Junior Showmanship:
1st: Schylar Zollman
2nd: Sawyer Zollman
3rd: Stella Zollman
HOMEMAKING CONTEST RESULTS
Division 1 – Baked Goods
- Class 1 – Cookies
Brian Howard – Blue – Open
Emily Beavers – Blue – Open
Camden DeMoss – Blue – Youth
Brooklyn Focht – Cloverbud
- Class 2 – Cakes (not decorated, iced or frosted)
Susan Demoss – Blue – Open
Brian Howard – Blue – Open
- Class 3 – Cakes (iced/frosted)
Jenna Lawrence – Blue – Open
Wren Marbeck – Blue – Youth
- Class 4 – Pies
Brian Howard – White – Open
- Class 5 – Yeast Bread
Lindsey Brock – Blue – Open BEST OF BOTETOURT
Kyla Foster – Blue – Open
Amy White – Red – Open
- Class 6 – Quick Bread/Muffin
Jane Huff – Blue – Open
Cindi Lyons – Blue – Open
Brian Howard – Blue – Open
Bentley DeMoss – Blue – Youth
Division 2 – Canned & Preserved Goods
- Class 1 – Apple Butter
Ann Hubbard DeMaury – Blue – Open
Treva Campbell – Blue – Open
Holly Metz – Blue – Open
Victoria Swartz – Red – Open
- Class 2 – Jams
Emily Bailey – Blue – Open
Victoria Swartz – Blue – Open
- Class 3 – Jellies
Ann DeMaury – Blue – Open BEST OF BOTETOURT
Lindsey Brock – Blue – Open
Jenny Graham – Blue – Open
Treva Campbell – Blue – Open
Victoria Swartz – Blue – Open
- Class 4 – Preserves – NONE
- Class 5 – Cucumber Pickles
Brenda Stinnett – Blue – Open
- Class 6 – Other Pickled
Victoria Swartz – Blue – Open
Amy White – Blue – Open
- Class 7 – Relishes
Brenda Stinnett – Blue – Open
- Class 8 – Vegetables
Victoria Swartz – Blue – Open
Whitney Hogan – Blue – Open
Carlee Jensen – Blue – Open
Lindsey Brock – Blue – Open
- Class 9 – Fruits
Whitney Hogan – Blue – Open
Jenny Graham – Blue – Open
- Class 10 – Meats
Beth Farnsworth – Blue – Open
Victoria Swartz – Blue – Open
Division 3 – Honey
- Class 1 – Liquid Honey
Jane Huff – Blue – Open BEST OF BOTETOURT
Holly Metz – Blue – Open
Division 4 – Needlework & Sewing
- Class 1 – Needlework
Treva Campbell – Blue – Open BEST OF BOTETOURT
Sissy Austin – Blue – Open
Jordan Lawrence – Blue – Open BEST IN SHOW
Lilly Farnsworth – Blue – Youth
- Class 2 – Sewing
Treva Campbell – Red – Open
- Class 3 – Quilting (machine)
Cathy Henderson – Blue – Open – Best of Botetourt
Treva Campbell – Blue – Open
Jamie Barrett – Red – Open
- Class 4 – Quilting (hand sewn)
Treva Campbell – Blue – Open
- Class 5 – Misc
Treva Campbell – Blue – Open BEST IN SHOW
Rosanna Hensen – Blue – Open
Elizabeth Hodges – Blue – Youth
Division 5 – Crafts
- Class 4 – Misc
Treva Campbell – Blue – Open
Patricia Kidd – Blue – Open
Holly Metz – Blue – Open
Stella Zollman – Blue – Youth
Schylar Zollman – Blue – Youth
Stella Zollman – Blue – Youth
Lilly Farnsworth – Blue – Youth
Zack Meyer – Cloverbud
Alex Meyer – Cloverbud
Brooklyn Foucht – Cloverbud
Nick Meyer – Cloverbud
Division 6 – Woodworking
- Class 1 – Birdhouse
Henry Badgley – Cloverbud
- Class 2 – Furniture
Jonah Duncan – Blue – Youth BEST OF BOTETOURT & BEST IN SHOW
- Class 3 – Misc
Jacklyn Corl – Blue – Youth
Nathan Badgley – Red – Youth
Hailey Lusk – Red – Youth
Sayer Zollman – White – Youth
Division 7 – Photography
- Class 1 – BW – Agriculture
Daisy Hodges – Red – Youth
Cora Hodges – Red – Youth
- Class 2 – BW – Misc
Susan DeMoss – Blue – Open
Emily Amos – Red – Open
Emily Beavers – Red – Open
Daisy Hodges – Blue – Open
Bentley Hodges – Blue – Open
Grace Still – Blue – Youth
Camden DeMoss – Blue – Youth
- Class 3 – Color – Agricultural
Susan Demoss – Blue – Open
Emily Beavers – Blue – Open
Emily Amos – Red – Open
Cora Hodges – Blue – Youth
Camden DeMoss – Blue – Youth
Daisy Hodges – Blue – Youth
Katie Grace Barrett – Red – Youth
- Class 4 – Color – Misc
Susan DeMoss – Blue – Open BEST OF BOTETOURT & BEST IN SHOW
Emily Amos – Blue – Open
Holly Metz – Blue – Open
Ed McCoy – Blue – Open
Grace Stull – Blue – Youth
Daisy Hodges – Blue – Youth
Katie Grace Barrett – Red – Youth
Edison Thomas – Red – Youth
Cora Hodges – Red – Youth
Bentley DeMoss – Red – Youth
Division 8 – Produce
- Class 1 NONE
- Class 2 Tomatoes
Brenda Stinnett – Blue – Open
Treva Campbell – Blue – Open
Beth Farnsworth – Blue – Open
- Class 3 – Yellow Squash
Brenda Stinnett – Blue
- Class 4 NONE
- Class 5 Peppers
Amy White – Blue – Open
Treva Campbell – Blue – Open
Beth Farnsworth – Blue – Open
- Class 6 NONE
- Class 7 – Melon
Beth Farnsworth – Blue – Open
- Class 8 – Vegetable Basket
Jenna Graham – Blue – Open BEST OF BOTETOURT & BEST IN SHOW
Treva Campbell – Blue – Open
Beth Farnsworth – Blue – Open
Amy White – Red – Open
Division 10 – Floral
- Class 1 Cut Flowers
Beth Farnsworth – Blue – Open BEST IN SHOW
Brian Howard – Red – Open
Adrienne Farnsworth – Blue – Youth
Lilly Farnsworth – Red – Youth
Sedley Jeter – Red – Youth
Division 11 – Eggs
- Class 1 – White
Amy White – Blue – Open
- Class 2 – Brown
Amy White – Blue – Open
Schylar Zollman – Blue – Youth
Cora Hodges – Red – Youth
Stella Zollman – White – Youth
Sawyer Zollman – White – Youth
Samuel Zollman – Cloverbud
Avery Kelly – Cloverbud
- Class 3 – Colored
Amy White – Blue – Open
Addison Kelly – Blue – Youth
YOUTH LIVESTOCK SHOW RESULTS
Swine Show
Champion Senior Showman: Ryan Borer
Champion Intermediate Showman: Gracie Stull
Champion Junior Showman: Sawyer Zollman
Reserve Champion Junior: Schylar Zollman
Champion Novice Showman: Samuel Zollman
Reserve Novice Showman: Nick Meyer
Champion Lightweight (under 250) Sawyer Zollman
Champion Heavyweight (251+) Ryan Borer
Grand Champion Market Hog: Ryan Borer
Reserve Champion Market Hog: Sawyer Zollman
Breeding Gilts
Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Sawyer Zollman
Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt: Nick Meyer
Beef Show
Grand Champion Senior Showman: Shanna Adkins
Reserve Champion Senior Showman: Hannah Heller
Grand Champion Junior Showman:Wyatt Manbeck
Reserve Champion Junior Showman: Schylar Zollman
Grand Champion Novice Showman: Wren Manbeck
Grand Champion Market Steer: Wyatt Manbeck
Reserve Champion Market Steer: Schylar Zollman
Grand Champion Female: Wren Manbeck
Reserve Champion Female: Shanna Adkins
Dairy Show
Grand Champion Junior Showman: Addison Kelly
Reserve Champion Junior Showman: Jasmine Montgomery
Grand Champion Dairy: Addison Kelly
Reserve Champion: Jasmine Montgomery
Lamb Show
Grand Champion Novice Showman: Silas Templeton
Grand Champion Lamb: Silas Templeton
Goat Show
Grand Champion Junior Showman: Wyatt Manbeck
Reserve Champion Junior Showman: Schylar Zollman
Grand Champion Novice Showman: Noah Meyer
Reserve Champion Novice Showman: Katie Grace Barrett
Market Classes
Champion Lightweight: Noah Meyer
Champion Middleweight: Wyatt Manbeck
Champion Heavyweight: Wren Manbeck
Grand Champion Goat: Wyatt Manbeck
Reserve Champion Goat: Wren Manbeck
Leave a Reply