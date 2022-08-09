By Matt de Simone

The Botetourt County Fair returned to Buchanan Town Park last weekend. A plethora of events saw visitors from throughout Botetourt and beyond enjoying the products of local vendors and agriculture enthusiasts.

On Friday night, rainy weather disrupted some of the weekend’s fun. However, a beautiful Saturday morning welcomed the fair’s big events. Cows, pigs, sheep, and steers were also in attendance and performing well for the gallery of onlookers throughout the day.

The morning opened with the Poultry Chain and Open Poultry Showmanship contests. The livestock show followed as 4-H trainers competed alongside their animal friends as judges graded the youth on their animals’ performance in the ring. A livestock and poultry auction followed the contest.

The fair also saw a horse and mule pull, which drew a large crowd as they saw impressive pulls weighing over 3,000 pounds. Visitors also had a chance to compete in a lawnmower operators contest and also try their hands at target practice with a bow. Sheep shearing demonstrations, chicken bingo, and food walks took place throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. The proceeds from the food walk went to the family of 4-H member Gracie Stull, who lost animals in a barn fire earlier this year.

“Gracie is a member of our 4-H Club and her project market hog as well as a sow she raised last year along with a litter of piglets all died in a barn fire early spring of this year,” Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent Kate Lawrence explained. “In total, $1,800 was raised to purchase Gracie’s replacement project animal and donate that pig along with those proceeds back to her to help her rebuild her breeding program she lost.”

The local businesses and organizations who assisted in Gracie’s replacement project include: Clear View Farm, Twin Ridge Farm, Leroy’s Automotive, Jenna Lawrence Re/Max Realtor, Steven Thomas Logging, Jeff Brit Logging, Botetourt Fair Planning Committee, Botetourt Fair Horse Pull Committee, and the Botetourt Fair Local Food Walk.

Another cool highlight of the livestock auction was Ryan Borer, a senior 4-H member of the Botetourt club, raised money to cover the expenses of his market hog project so he could donate his pig, fully processed, to the Buchanan Food Pantry.

2022 Botetourt County Fair Winners:

POULTRY CONTEST RESULTS

Poultry Chain Bird Conformation:

Best of Botetourt Pen of 3 Pullets:

Grand Champion: Addison Porter

Reserve Grand Champion: Walker Manbeck

3rd Overall Best: Samuel & Stella Zollman

Best of Botetourt Single Pullet:

Grand Champion: Katie Grace Barrett

Reserve Champion: Alex Meyer

3rd Overall Best: Caiden Via

Poultry Chain Showmanship:

Junior Showmanship:

1st: Schylar Zollman

2nd: Stella Zollman

3rd: Sawyer Zollman

Intermediate Showmanship:

Savannah Sartain

Open Poultry Show Conformation:

American Class:

Grand Champion: Schylar Zollman

Reserve Champion: Stella Zollman

English Class:

Grand Champion: Samuel Zollman

Reserve Champion: Sawyer Zollman

3rd Overall: Owen Jeter

Junior Showmanship:

1st: Schylar Zollman

2nd: Sawyer Zollman

3rd: Stella Zollman

HOMEMAKING CONTEST RESULTS

Division 1 – Baked Goods

Class 1 – Cookies

Brian Howard – Blue – Open

Emily Beavers – Blue – Open

Camden DeMoss – Blue – Youth

Brooklyn Focht – Cloverbud

Class 2 – Cakes (not decorated, iced or frosted)

Susan Demoss – Blue – Open

Brian Howard – Blue – Open

Class 3 – Cakes (iced/frosted)

Jenna Lawrence – Blue – Open

Wren Marbeck – Blue – Youth

Class 4 – Pies

Brian Howard – White – Open

Class 5 – Yeast Bread

Lindsey Brock – Blue – Open BEST OF BOTETOURT

Kyla Foster – Blue – Open

Amy White – Red – Open

Class 6 – Quick Bread/Muffin

Jane Huff – Blue – Open

Cindi Lyons – Blue – Open

Brian Howard – Blue – Open

Bentley DeMoss – Blue – Youth

Division 2 – Canned & Preserved Goods

Class 1 – Apple Butter

Ann Hubbard DeMaury – Blue – Open

Treva Campbell – Blue – Open

Holly Metz – Blue – Open

Victoria Swartz – Red – Open

Class 2 – Jams

Emily Bailey – Blue – Open

Victoria Swartz – Blue – Open

Class 3 – Jellies

Ann DeMaury – Blue – Open BEST OF BOTETOURT

Lindsey Brock – Blue – Open

Jenny Graham – Blue – Open

Treva Campbell – Blue – Open

Victoria Swartz – Blue – Open

Class 4 – Preserves – NONE

Class 5 – Cucumber Pickles

Brenda Stinnett – Blue – Open

Class 6 – Other Pickled

Victoria Swartz – Blue – Open

Amy White – Blue – Open

Class 7 – Relishes

Brenda Stinnett – Blue – Open

Class 8 – Vegetables

Victoria Swartz – Blue – Open

Whitney Hogan – Blue – Open

Carlee Jensen – Blue – Open

Lindsey Brock – Blue – Open

Class 9 – Fruits

Whitney Hogan – Blue – Open

Jenny Graham – Blue – Open

Class 10 – Meats

Beth Farnsworth – Blue – Open

Victoria Swartz – Blue – Open

Division 3 – Honey

Class 1 – Liquid Honey

Jane Huff – Blue – Open BEST OF BOTETOURT

Holly Metz – Blue – Open

Division 4 – Needlework & Sewing

Class 1 – Needlework

Treva Campbell – Blue – Open BEST OF BOTETOURT

Sissy Austin – Blue – Open

Jordan Lawrence – Blue – Open BEST IN SHOW

Lilly Farnsworth – Blue – Youth

Class 2 – Sewing

Treva Campbell – Red – Open

Class 3 – Quilting (machine)

Cathy Henderson – Blue – Open – Best of Botetourt

Treva Campbell – Blue – Open

Jamie Barrett – Red – Open

Class 4 – Quilting (hand sewn)

Treva Campbell – Blue – Open

Class 5 – Misc

Treva Campbell – Blue – Open BEST IN SHOW

Rosanna Hensen – Blue – Open

Elizabeth Hodges – Blue – Youth

Division 5 – Crafts

Class 4 – Misc

Treva Campbell – Blue – Open

Patricia Kidd – Blue – Open

Holly Metz – Blue – Open

Stella Zollman – Blue – Youth

Schylar Zollman – Blue – Youth

Stella Zollman – Blue – Youth

Lilly Farnsworth – Blue – Youth

Zack Meyer – Cloverbud

Alex Meyer – Cloverbud

Brooklyn Foucht – Cloverbud

Nick Meyer – Cloverbud

Division 6 – Woodworking

Class 1 – Birdhouse

Henry Badgley – Cloverbud

Class 2 – Furniture

Jonah Duncan – Blue – Youth BEST OF BOTETOURT & BEST IN SHOW

Class 3 – Misc

Jacklyn Corl – Blue – Youth

Nathan Badgley – Red – Youth

Hailey Lusk – Red – Youth

Sayer Zollman – White – Youth

Division 7 – Photography

Class 1 – BW – Agriculture

Daisy Hodges – Red – Youth

Cora Hodges – Red – Youth

Class 2 – BW – Misc

Susan DeMoss – Blue – Open

Emily Amos – Red – Open

Emily Beavers – Red – Open

Daisy Hodges – Blue – Open

Bentley Hodges – Blue – Open

Grace Still – Blue – Youth

Camden DeMoss – Blue – Youth

Class 3 – Color – Agricultural

Susan Demoss – Blue – Open

Emily Beavers – Blue – Open

Emily Amos – Red – Open

Cora Hodges – Blue – Youth

Camden DeMoss – Blue – Youth

Daisy Hodges – Blue – Youth

Katie Grace Barrett – Red – Youth

Class 4 – Color – Misc

Susan DeMoss – Blue – Open BEST OF BOTETOURT & BEST IN SHOW

Emily Amos – Blue – Open

Holly Metz – Blue – Open

Ed McCoy – Blue – Open

Grace Stull – Blue – Youth

Daisy Hodges – Blue – Youth

Katie Grace Barrett – Red – Youth

Edison Thomas – Red – Youth

Cora Hodges – Red – Youth

Bentley DeMoss – Red – Youth

Division 8 – Produce

Class 1 NONE

Class 2 Tomatoes

Brenda Stinnett – Blue – Open

Treva Campbell – Blue – Open

Beth Farnsworth – Blue – Open

Class 3 – Yellow Squash

Brenda Stinnett – Blue

Class 4 NONE

Class 5 Peppers

Amy White – Blue – Open

Treva Campbell – Blue – Open

Beth Farnsworth – Blue – Open

Class 6 NONE

Class 7 – Melon

Beth Farnsworth – Blue – Open

Class 8 – Vegetable Basket

Jenna Graham – Blue – Open BEST OF BOTETOURT & BEST IN SHOW

Treva Campbell – Blue – Open

Beth Farnsworth – Blue – Open

Amy White – Red – Open

Division 10 – Floral

Class 1 Cut Flowers

Beth Farnsworth – Blue – Open BEST IN SHOW

Brian Howard – Red – Open

Adrienne Farnsworth – Blue – Youth

Lilly Farnsworth – Red – Youth

Sedley Jeter – Red – Youth

Division 11 – Eggs

Class 1 – White

Amy White – Blue – Open

Class 2 – Brown

Amy White – Blue – Open

Schylar Zollman – Blue – Youth

Cora Hodges – Red – Youth

Stella Zollman – White – Youth

Sawyer Zollman – White – Youth

Samuel Zollman – Cloverbud

Avery Kelly – Cloverbud

Class 3 – Colored

Amy White – Blue – Open

Addison Kelly – Blue – Youth

YOUTH LIVESTOCK SHOW RESULTS

Swine Show

Champion Senior Showman: Ryan Borer

Champion Intermediate Showman: Gracie Stull

Champion Junior Showman: Sawyer Zollman

Reserve Champion Junior: Schylar Zollman

Champion Novice Showman: Samuel Zollman

Reserve Novice Showman: Nick Meyer

Champion Lightweight (under 250) Sawyer Zollman

Champion Heavyweight (251+) Ryan Borer

Grand Champion Market Hog: Ryan Borer

Reserve Champion Market Hog: Sawyer Zollman

Breeding Gilts

Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Sawyer Zollman

Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt: Nick Meyer

Beef Show

Grand Champion Senior Showman: Shanna Adkins

Reserve Champion Senior Showman: Hannah Heller

Grand Champion Junior Showman:Wyatt Manbeck

Reserve Champion Junior Showman: Schylar Zollman

Grand Champion Novice Showman: Wren Manbeck

Grand Champion Market Steer: Wyatt Manbeck

Reserve Champion Market Steer: Schylar Zollman

Grand Champion Female: Wren Manbeck

Reserve Champion Female: Shanna Adkins

Dairy Show

Grand Champion Junior Showman: Addison Kelly

Reserve Champion Junior Showman: Jasmine Montgomery

Grand Champion Dairy: Addison Kelly

Reserve Champion: Jasmine Montgomery

Lamb Show

Grand Champion Novice Showman: Silas Templeton

Grand Champion Lamb: Silas Templeton

Goat Show

Grand Champion Junior Showman: Wyatt Manbeck

Reserve Champion Junior Showman: Schylar Zollman

Grand Champion Novice Showman: Noah Meyer

Reserve Champion Novice Showman: Katie Grace Barrett

Market Classes

Champion Lightweight: Noah Meyer

Champion Middleweight: Wyatt Manbeck

Champion Heavyweight: Wren Manbeck

Grand Champion Goat: Wyatt Manbeck

Reserve Champion Goat: Wren Manbeck