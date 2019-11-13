In execution of a Deed of Trust in the original principal amount of $75,160.00, with an annual interest rate of 8.500000% dated April 25, 2006, recorded among the land records of the Circuit Court for the County of Botetourt as Deed Instrument Number 060002682, the undersigned appointed Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction all that property located in the County of Botetourt, at the front of the Circuit Court building for the County of Botetourt located on Main Street, Fincastle, Virginia on December 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM, the property with improvements to wit:

Tax Map No. 107G (1)E-9

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

TERMS OF SALE: ALL CASH. A bidder’s deposit of 10% of the sale price, will be required in cash, certified or cashier’s check. Settlement within fifteen (15) days of sale, otherwise Trustees may forfeit deposit. Additional terms to be announced at sale. Loan type: Conventional. Reference Number

19-281269. PROFESSIONAL FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF VIRGINIA, Substitute Trustees, C/O SHAPIRO & BROWN, LLP, 10021 Balls Ford Road, Suite 200, Manassas, Virginia 20109 (703) 449-5800.