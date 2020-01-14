Tax Map No. 62-106A

In execution of a Deed of Trust dated November 11, 2005, in the principal amount of $118,565.14, recorded in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of Botetourt County, Virginia, of record as Instrument Number 050008020, Woods Rogers PLC, Substitute Trustee, will offer for sale at public auction outside the main entrance of the Botetourt County Circuit Court, 1 W. Main Street, Fincastle, VA 24090, on February 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., the property described in said Deed of Trust lying in Botetourt County, Virginia, and more particularly described as follows:

All of that certain tract or parcel of land of 2.156 acres, known as New Lot A, containing 2.156 acres, all as more fully shown on “Plat of the Property of Delma Alexander Lakes” dated August 15, 2005 prepared by Christopher N. McMurry, L.S., which is recorded in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court for the County of Botetourt, Virginia, in Plat Book 34, page 27.

TERMS: Cash – Bidder’s deposit of ten percent (10%) of the sales price by cashier’s or certified check may be required. Balance of purchase price shall be due and payable not later than ten (10) days after sale.

WOODS ROGERS PLC, Substitute Trustee

For Information Contact: Woods Rogers PLC, P.O. Box 14125, Roanoke,

VA 24038-4125,

Telephone: 540-983-7729