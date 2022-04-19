The Tuesday Morning Club met on April 12 at Troutville Church of the Brethren with 10 members present. Ruby Taylor called the meeting to order, hostess Priscilla Hedrick had devotions, Nancy Waddell read the minutes, and Faye Kessler gave the treasurer’s report.

The April project was a donation to the Fincastle Fire Department; May’s will be a donation to Relay for Life, and members also will bring items for the Troutville Baptist Food Bank.

Ruby Taylor won the hostess gift, and she and Linda Faye Harris won game prizes. Members provided a potluck luncheon and were joined by Pastor Terry and Robin. Also attending were Gale Webb, Nancy Goad, Barbara Harris, Dot Hillard and Mary Furr.

The club meets on the second Tuesday each month at the church. Visitors and prospective members are welcome.