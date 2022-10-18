The Tuesday Morning Club met at Troutville Church of the Brethren on October 11. Ruby Taylor called the meeting to order. Rita Bruffey was hostess and had devotions. Nancy Waddell read minutes and Faye Kessler gave treasurer’s report. The October project was a donation to the League for Animal Protection in Fincastle. November’s project will be a food basket for a family in need. Dot Hillard won the hostess gift. Nancy Waddell and Gale Webb won game prizes. From left are Barbara Harris, Priscilla Hedrick, Gale Webb, Nancy Waddell, Pam Obenchain, Faye Harris, Ruby Taylor, and Faye Kessler.