On August 9, the Tuesday Morning Club met at Troutville Church of the Brethren with nine members present. Ruby Taylor called the meeting to order, Nancy Waddell was hostess had devotions, and read the minutes. Faye Kessler gave treasurer’s report. Barbara Harris won the hostess gift, Priscilla Hedrick and Faye Kessler won game prizes. The project for the month was a donation to the Greenfield Elementary School pPre-K class. September’s project will be a donation to Keep Fincastle Lit for the Christmas holidays. The next meeting is September 13 at the church. From left are: front, Priscilla Hedrick, Rita Bruffey, Linda Harris, Nancy Waddell, and Barbara Harris; back, Cheryl Wood, Nancy Goad, Faye Kessler, and Ruby Taylor.