Friends of the Blue Ridge Library will be holding a special sale of used cookbooks on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library. The price will be negotiable on a selection of vintage cookbooks.

Proceeds from the book sale help the Friends support library programs such as the annual Summer Reading Challenge or to purchase materials that the library needs, especially those not covered in the annual operating budget.

Blue Ridge Library is located at 28 Avery Row on US 460 about a half-mile east of the Bonsack Walmart. For directions, call 928-2900.